Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus High-Res Renders Leak Online Showing Curved Edge Display

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus has a periscope lens and a depth sensor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 May 2020 11:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus houses the S Pen at the bottom

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch display
  • The phone is expected to be larger than the Galaxy Note 20
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus speaker grille is at the bottom

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is largely expected to launch in August this year. Just like all smartphone launches recently, Samsung will introduce the new series via an online event. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to be accompanied by the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus, and renders of the Plus model have now leaked online. These renders show off the design of the smartphone from all angles. The Samsung Galaxy Note Plus has curved edges unlike the Galaxy Note 20 which seemingly has a flat display. There are multiple cameras seen at the back, and the phone sports an Infinity-O display.

The renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus have been leaked by Onleaks and Pigtou. The phone has curved edges on the sides, and minimal bezels on the forehead and the bottom chin of the display. The punch-hole display design has the cut out placed top-centre. The camera sensors at the back are placed in the top left corner inside a rectangular module. There are three sensors aligned in a vertical line with the periscope lens sitting last. There's also an additional depth sensor sitting below the flash.

The power and volume buttons are housed on the right spine, and the USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and the S-Pen slot – all of it resides at the bottom. The tipster notes that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus will be bigger but less thicker than the Galaxy Note 20, with dimensions measuring at 165x77.2x7.6mm. Past leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will measure 161.8x75.3x8.5mm. The Galaxy Note 20 Plus is reported to have the same thickness as the Galaxy Note 10. The phone is expected to feature a 6.9-inch curved display, slightly bigger than the 6.7-inch display reported on the Galaxy Note 20.

galaxynote20 onleaks1 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus has an Infinity-O display
Photo Credit: Pigtou

As mentioned, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to take place in August. There's expected to be a 120Hz display on the phones, and they should likely be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

