Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Camera Details Leak, 4,370mAh Battery Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ may see a camera setup that is almost identical to the Galaxy S20 Ultra, except for the telephoto lens.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 May 2020 17:24 IST
Photo Credit: Pigtou

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to launch in August this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ is tipped to have 12-megapixel telephoto lens
  • The phone is expected to be just 7mm thick
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ is reported to pack a 4,370mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series camera details have leaked online. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ are both expected to launch sometime in August. Recent render leaks suggest multiple rear cameras and an Infinity-O display. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ has also been spotted on 3C certification site tipping key specifications. The Galaxy Note 20 is reported to come with a 64-megapixel camera, while the Galaxy Note 20+ is expected to come with a 108-megapixel main camera.

A new report out of Korea suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ may come with a 108-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, another 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a laser autofocus sensor as well. This is almost identical to what Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra offers, apart from the telephoto sensor. The Galaxy S20 Ultra housed a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor, and Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ is now reported to see a downgrade on that front.

The report says that Samsung has lowered the camera specification on the Galaxy Note 20+ because of performance optimisation issues. It explains that too many pixels placed in a limited-sized image sensor can cause inter-pixel interference phenomenon which may worsen picture quality. An inter-pixel interference phenomenon is explained to be as an issue wherein one pixel does not receive light properly and it may lead to deterioration in quality of the photo.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ High-Res Renders Leak Online Showing Curved Edge Display

The thickness of the phone also invariably increases if a large image sensor is integrated. However, this also means that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will lack the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100X space zoom feature. The report says that the Galaxy Note 20+ will be just 7mm thick, as compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra which was 8.8mm thick.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, Suggests Snapdragon 865+ SoC

Separately, the Galaxy Note 20+ was spotted on 3C certification with model number EB-BN985ABY and a capacity of 4,370mAh. The listing was first spotted by tipster Ice Universe. If this holds any weight, then the Galaxy Note 20+ will have a smaller battery than the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which packs a 5,000mAh battery. Alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, the Galaxy Fold 2 is also expected to launch alongside.

