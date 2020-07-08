Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 5, the company announced on Wednesday. The South Korean tech giant traditionally has unveiled premium Samsung Galaxy smartphones at this event, and this time it is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 series. Previous reports have also suggested that Samsung may introduce the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip along with Galaxy Note 20 series. More information from the company is expected in the upcoming weeks.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off at 7:30pm IST, the company stated in a blog post. The live streaming of the event will be available at Samsung Global Newsroom and Samsung.com.

Samsung has also posted a cryptic teaser that showcases a copper colour splash. Interestingly, the same colour was noted on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra renders that were "accidentally" posted on the Samsung website last week. Rumours suggest that the Galaxy Note 20 series will include the vanilla the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ along with Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. All three models are expected to see differences in cameras and battery. It was further tipped that Galaxy Note 20 series will come in Black, Copper, White/Grey, and Mint Green colour options.

Earlier in June, a tipster had claimed that the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Note 20 would pack a flat 60Hz display with "wide frame". The same tipster had later suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will likely feature 120Hz display and the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Additionally, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 was recently spotted on China's 3C certification site with 25W fast charger support and 5G connectivity.

Notably, a South Korean publication last month had first tipped the launch of the next premium Samsung Galaxy phones on August 5.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.