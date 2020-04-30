As uncertainties around smartphone launches continue, Samsung has more or less confirmed the arrival of the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 handset in the second half of 2020. In its latest earnings report, the South Korean giant says that it will launch new foldable and Note models in H2 2020. While it doesn't explicitly state that the names of the models, Samsung notes that its mobile communications business aims to strengthen its product lineup by introducing "new premium models and expanding offerings of 5G models for the mass market."

Samsung explains in its latest Q1 2020 earnings report that it expects mobile demand to decline sharply in the second quarter due to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. However, the company looks to continue offering differentiated smartphone products in the second half of 2020 to stay relevant in the competitive market and recover from the weakness in the first half. Apart from launching new foldable and Note models, the company also plans ‘to enhance product competitiveness by expanding 5G adoption to mass-market smartphones and improve operational efficiency across all areas throughout R&D, production, supply, channel and marketing.' What this may mean is that while premium models will support 5G, it may launch few mid-range phones as well, to accelerate 5G adoption in the mass market.

While it doesn't explicitly confirm the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2, it does offer sufficient weight to the claim. Given that Samsung only releases one Galaxy Note model in the year, it isn't too hard to decode that the company is most likely talking about the rumoured Galaxy Note 20.

Samsung released the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone earlier this year, and the earnings report says that the ASP of flagship smartphones increased thanks to the solid sales of this foldable phone. The company's second foldable device for 2020 should most likely be the Galaxy Fold 2. The foldable phone has been leaked heavily in the recent past, and it is tipped suggests to sport a bigger external display, better cameras, and dual selfie hole-punch cameras as well. It is expected to adopt the ultra-thin glass technology seen on the Galaxy Z Flip for added durability.

If we are to look at tradition, Samsung launches its Galaxy Note models in August every year. This year should be no different, barring any unprecedented supply chain hiccups. Reports suggest that the Galaxy Fold 2 will be launched alongside at the same event, and shipping may begin in September.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.