Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 May Launch on August 5: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 phones are expected to be unveiled via an Unpacked 2020 digital event due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 June 2020 14:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 May Launch on August 5: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ben Geskin

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to include a bigger external display

Highlights
  • Samsung had previously hinted launch of new foldable and ‘Note’ models
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be priced under $1.895
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may be the most premium in the series

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2 may launch on August 5, according to an online report. The phones are expected to be unveiled via an Unpacked 2020 digital event due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Samsung is yet to make any official announcement regarding the matter. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be the successor of the original Samsung Galaxy Fold foldable phone launched last year. It is rumoured to come with a bigger external display, ultra-thin glass protection, and S Pen support.

According to a report by a South Korea publication, citing a Samsung Electronics staff member, Samsung is mulling the August 5 date for the launch of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series and Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 phones.

“Internal discussions are taking place, but the plan to hold the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 is being reviewed favourably,” report says.

Samsung will reportedly not be hosting its traditional physical Unpacked event in New York, but may instead opt for launching the devices digitally.

“As COVID-19 is still spreading and anti-racism protests are worsening in the US, this year's event is likely to be held online,” the report says citing an unnamed industry source.

Samsung, in its latest Q1 2020 earnings report, had indicated that the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2 are set to launch in the second half of 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be priced at between $1,880 and $1895 (roughly Rs. 1,44,000), and shipping is reported to begin in September. The foldable phone will see the same book-like open shut design, but it will come with a bigger display up front, better cameras, S Pen and 5G support.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is reported to include three models – Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The three phones are expected to see differences in cameras and battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Launch, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Launch, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Price, Samsung, Unpacked 2020
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 May Launch on August 5: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Notebook Horizon Edition Teased Ahead of India Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  3. BSNL Extends Rs. 499 Broadband Plan Availability to September 9
  4. OnePlus 8 Review
  5. Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Oppo Reno 4 With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  6. Redmi 9 Price, Colour Options, Design Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series May Launch on August 5: Report
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  9. Moto G Fast, Moto E (2020) Debut as Latest Motorola Smartphones
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 May Launch on August 5: Report
  2. Zuckerberg Promises a Review of Facebook Content Policies After Backlash
  3. Reddit Co-Founder Resigns From Board, Wants a Black Candidate to Take Over
  4. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram Disable Trump Video Tribute to Floyd Over Copyright Complaint
  5. Oppo Reno 4 Series to Launch in India With Localised Features
  6. Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Oppo Reno 4 With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 65W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Silver Lake, Co-Investors to Put Extra Rs. 4,547 Crores in Jio Platforms
  8. China Slams Facebook's State Media Rules, Says It's Being Unfairly Targeted
  9. Germany, France Hope Cloud Data Project GAIA-X Will Boost Sovereignty
  10. TikTok Owner ByteDance Shuts Down Overseas News Aggregator TopBuzz
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com