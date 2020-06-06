Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2 may launch on August 5, according to an online report. The phones are expected to be unveiled via an Unpacked 2020 digital event due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Samsung is yet to make any official announcement regarding the matter. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be the successor of the original Samsung Galaxy Fold foldable phone launched last year. It is rumoured to come with a bigger external display, ultra-thin glass protection, and S Pen support.

According to a report by a South Korea publication, citing a Samsung Electronics staff member, Samsung is mulling the August 5 date for the launch of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series and Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 phones.

“Internal discussions are taking place, but the plan to hold the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 is being reviewed favourably,” report says.

Samsung will reportedly not be hosting its traditional physical Unpacked event in New York, but may instead opt for launching the devices digitally.

“As COVID-19 is still spreading and anti-racism protests are worsening in the US, this year's event is likely to be held online,” the report says citing an unnamed industry source.

Samsung, in its latest Q1 2020 earnings report, had indicated that the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2 are set to launch in the second half of 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be priced at between $1,880 and $1895 (roughly Rs. 1,44,000), and shipping is reported to begin in September. The foldable phone will see the same book-like open shut design, but it will come with a bigger display up front, better cameras, S Pen and 5G support.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is reported to include three models – Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The three phones are expected to see differences in cameras and battery.