Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Rumoured to Debut With 'Fine-Tuned' 120Hz Display

To recall, Samsung has so far offered a refresh rate of 60Hz on its Galaxy Note series.

By | Updated: 4 February 2020 19:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series would get its upgrade with a new display tech

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 would flaunt a better display over its predecessor
  • It could be in line with OnePlus’ 120Hz Fluid Display
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 isn’t likely to debut anytime soon

While Samsung is busy preparing the Galaxy S20 lineup, the rumour mill has churned out some details about the Galaxy Note 20 that the South Korean company could bring as its next premium offering this year. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which would be the successor to the Galaxy Note 10 that was launched last year -- alongside the Galaxy Note 10+, is rumoured to debut with a “fine-tuned” 120Hz refresh rate. This could be unlike the 120Hz display that is speculated to be a part of the Galaxy S20 phones.

A tipster who goes by pseudonym Ice Universe on Twitter has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 would use the fine-tuned 120Hz refresh rate technology. To recall, Samsung has so far offered a refresh rate of 60Hz on its Galaxy Note series. The company, however, is rumoured to bring a 120Hz display on the Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup.

Having said that, if we go by the rumour, the display technology on the Galaxy Note 20 could be different altogether from what we would see on the Galaxy S20 phones later this month.

OnePlus last month announced its 120Hz QHD+ Fluid Display technology that would debut on the OnePlus 8 series later this year and provide an enhanced refresh viewing experience to users. Samsung may use a similar development for its next-generation display technology.

Back in November 2017, Razer unveiled its gaming-focussed Razer Phone with a 120Hz display. Asus followed the peripheral maker by bringing the ROG Phone 2 with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi also used a similar display setup on the Redmi K30 phones. Moreover, the affordable Poco X2 just emerged as one of the most affordable 120Hz display smartphone.

That said, instead of bringing anything cheap, Samsung should provide a premium display on the Galaxy Note 20.

A leak showing case schematics last week hinted at the design of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. The schematics highlighted a rectangular camera setup on the smartphone that would be similar to the one we would get on the Galaxy S20 models. Furthermore, the phone is expected to continue its legacy and come with an S Pen.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
