Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Get a Bigger Battery Than Galaxy Note 10: Report

Samsung will reportedly bump battery capacity on the upcoming Galaxy Note 20, compared to Galaxy Note 10.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 22 April 2020 12:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Get a Bigger Battery Than Galaxy Note 10: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will succeed the Galaxy Note 10 series.

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to launch in August
  • Reports suggest a 4,000mAh battery in the phone
  • Galaxy Note 20+ expected to carry a bigger battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the expected successor to Galaxy Note 10, is in the news. Samsung has been launching the Galaxy S series and the Galaxy Note series at a fixed interval. Recently, we came across reports that pointed out that the Galaxy Note 20 series is on schedule for an August launch. The upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series have had a few leaks in the past revealing a few key specifications of the hardware. Now, battery details of the Galaxy Note 20 have emerged that point to a 4,000mAh battery for the device.

Dutch website GalaxyClub has reported that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will feature a 4,000mAh battery. This is the same battery capacity as the Samsung Galaxy S20 as well. The GalaxyClub suggests that the battery is rated at 3,880mAh and will have a typical capacity of 4,000mAh. It is also reported that the battery will carry the EB-BN980ABY part number.

 

The Galaxy Note 20 seems to have got a bump in terms of battery capacity as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 packed a 3,500mAh battery. We don't know the battery capacity of the Galaxy Note 20+ at the moment. But we can expect it to be bigger than the Galaxy Note 20 smartphone.

Samsung had bumped up the battery capacity for the Galaxy S20 series and we are expecting a similar upgrade to the Galaxy Note series as well. The Samsung Galaxy S20 has a 4,000mAh battery while the Galaxy S20+ has a 4,500mAh battery. Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra has a massive 5,000mAh battery. It'll be interesting to see what Samsung does with the Galaxy Note 20+.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Zoom Users Under Threat Once Again, Phishing Campaign Aims to Steal Zoom Credentials: Report
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Get a Bigger Battery Than Galaxy Note 10: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge+ Price, Specifications Leaked Hours Before Launch
  2. Xiaomi Mijia Scooter 1S With 30km Range, 25kmph Top Speed Launched
  3. India Offers Developers Rs. 1 Crore to Build Zoom Alternative
  4. Know WhatsApp Better Than You Know Yourself With These 25 Tricks
  5. Microsoft 365 Personal, Family Subscriptions Now Rolled Out in India
  6. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  7. Reliance’s JioMart to Be Backed By WhatsApp
  8. Amazon Prime Video Sets Release Dates for Bhoot, Little Women
  9. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  10. OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 47,999
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Duo Calls to Soon Be Clearer on Low Bandwidth Connections, Group Call Participant Limit to Be Increased
  2. Zoom to Soon Allow Users to Report Zoombombers
  3. iPhone 12 Series Production Delayed; iPhone SE Plus Pushed to Second Half of 2021: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Xiaomi Mijia Scooter 1S With 30km Range, 25kmph Top Speed Launched
  5. Vodafone Idea Reduces Scope of Double Data Offer to 9 Circles, Limits Benefits to 2 Recharges
  6. Xiaomi May Be Working on a Clamshell Foldable Phone
  7. Oyo Said to Cut Pay of All Employees in India
  8. Opera for Desktop Gets Instagram Integration as a Part of Version 68
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Get a Bigger Battery Than Galaxy Note 10: Report
  10. Zoom Users Under Threat Once Again, Phishing Campaign Aims to Steal Zoom Credentials: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com