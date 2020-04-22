Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Get a Bigger Battery Than Galaxy Note 10: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the expected successor to Galaxy Note 10, is in the news. Samsung has been launching the Galaxy S series and the Galaxy Note series at a fixed interval. Recently, we came across reports that pointed out that the Galaxy Note 20 series is on schedule for an August launch. The upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series have had a few leaks in the past revealing a few key specifications of the hardware. Now, battery details of the Galaxy Note 20 have emerged that point to a 4,000mAh battery for the device.

Dutch website GalaxyClub has reported that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will feature a 4,000mAh battery. This is the same battery capacity as the Samsung Galaxy S20 as well. The GalaxyClub suggests that the battery is rated at 3,880mAh and will have a typical capacity of 4,000mAh. It is also reported that the battery will carry the EB-BN980ABY part number.

The Galaxy Note 20 seems to have got a bump in terms of battery capacity as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 packed a 3,500mAh battery. We don't know the battery capacity of the Galaxy Note 20+ at the moment. But we can expect it to be bigger than the Galaxy Note 20 smartphone.

Samsung had bumped up the battery capacity for the Galaxy S20 series and we are expecting a similar upgrade to the Galaxy Note series as well. The Samsung Galaxy S20 has a 4,000mAh battery while the Galaxy S20+ has a 4,500mAh battery. Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra has a massive 5,000mAh battery. It'll be interesting to see what Samsung does with the Galaxy Note 20+.