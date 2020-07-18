Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Surfaces in 360-Degree Render Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is largely expected to launch on August 5. In the run up to the event, leaks surrounding the Galaxy Note 20 phones have picked up pace, and now a 360-degree view of the Galaxy Note 20 has surfaced online. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has also been listed on FCC website, suggesting key specifications. The phones are expected to support 5G and come with multiple cameras at the back.

Starting with the 360-degree view, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has been leaked in a video showing off the phone from all sides. The device is seen to sport triple rear cameras at the back with the three image sensors sitting in one line vertically on the top left corner of the panel. The sensors sit inside a rectangular camera module with the flash placed on the side. The phone has the Samsung logo at the bottom of the back panel, and it is seen carrying a matte black finish. There is no rear or side fingerprint scanner seen on the phone, hinting at an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Up front, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is seen with a hole-punch display design with the cutout placed in the top centre of the display. The render suggests that the Galaxy Note 20 has a flat display with no curved edges.

I feel like, with a leak such as this, several hours of exclusivity for Patreon subs should suffice. Many of you have been quite patient. 😊 pic.twitter.com/MqxzlRpD5e — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 17, 2020

The Galaxy Note 20 has been spotted on FCC as well with the model number SM-N981B. The FCC certification suggests that the phone will support 5G. The listing indicates other connectivity options like NFC support, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, GPS, and more.

Furthermore, the FCC certification site hints that the S Pen will charge wirelessly inside the phone, and the Galaxy Note 20 will measure at 161x75.2mm. The phone is also listed to support wireless charging with 9W reverse wireless charging support as well. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

