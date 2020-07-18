Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Surfaces in 360-Degree Render Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has also been listed on FCC website, hinting at key specifications.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 July 2020 16:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Surfaces in 360-Degree Render Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ EvLeaks

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to come with S Pen support

Highlights
  • FCC listing tips Galaxy Note 20 to support 9W reverse wireless charging
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to come with triple rear cameras
  • The selfie camera cutout will be placed in the top centre of the screen

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is largely expected to launch on August 5. In the run up to the event, leaks surrounding the Galaxy Note 20 phones have picked up pace, and now a 360-degree view of the Galaxy Note 20 has surfaced online. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has also been listed on FCC website, suggesting key specifications. The phones are expected to support 5G and come with multiple cameras at the back.

Starting with the 360-degree view, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has been leaked in a video showing off the phone from all sides. The device is seen to sport triple rear cameras at the back with the three image sensors sitting in one line vertically on the top left corner of the panel. The sensors sit inside a rectangular camera module with the flash placed on the side. The phone has the Samsung logo at the bottom of the back panel, and it is seen carrying a matte black finish. There is no rear or side fingerprint scanner seen on the phone, hinting at an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Up front, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is seen with a hole-punch display design with the cutout placed in the top centre of the display. The render suggests that the Galaxy Note 20 has a flat display with no curved edges.

The Galaxy Note 20 has been spotted on FCC as well with the model number SM-N981B. The FCC certification suggests that the phone will support 5G. The listing indicates other connectivity options like NFC support, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, GPS, and more.

Furthermore, the FCC certification site hints that the S Pen will charge wirelessly inside the phone, and the Galaxy Note 20 will measure at 161x75.2mm. The phone is also listed to support wireless charging with 9W reverse wireless charging support as well. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Sale, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Asteroid 2020 ND, 160 Metres in Diameter, to Fly Past Earth on July 24

Comment
 
 

