Samsung Galaxy Note 10's launch is months away, and the rumour mill has slowly started picking up steam. The latest one seems to suggest that Samsung might be working on two Galaxy Note 10 smartphones, with two different sizes. The popularity of the Galaxy S10e might have had something to do with this, as a lot of people seem to prefer the smaller size (and lower price) of the Galaxy S10e, without having to compromise too much on the specifications.

According to a report by South Korean publication The Bell that cites industry sources, spotted by SamMobile, Samsung is supposedly working on two Galaxy Note 10 devices, each with different screen sizes. The report also states that Samsung has also ready sourced parts from its suppliers for both models, although the actual details about these parts are still unknown.

The display size of the main Galaxy Note 10 model is rumoured to be around 6.7 inches, similar to the Galaxy S10 5G, and it will most likely be the same A+ Grade panel used in the Galaxy S10+ (Review). The rumoured smaller version of the Galaxy Note 10 might have a display size similar to that of the Galaxy S10+ (6.4-inch) or even the Galaxy S10 (6.1-inch). However, we don't think Samsung would go with anything smaller than this since it needs to make space in the phone to accommodate the stylus or S Pen too.

If you think about it, it makes sense for Samsung to do two models of the Galaxy Note 10. In the past, the company has launched two models of the Galaxy Note smartphone. Back in 2014, we had the Galaxy Note 3 Neo, which was a less expensive and smaller version of the Galaxy Note 3. However, just like the Galaxy S10e, we don't think Samsung will cut down many features in the smaller version, if in fact it's actually working on one.

So far, we've heard that the Galaxy Note 10 will have a quad camera setup similar to the Galaxy S10 5G and is also rumoured to ditch all the physical buttons. We guess, Samsung might assess the sales of its Galaxy S10e (Review) and then decide if it makes commercial sense to have two versions of the Galaxy Note 10.