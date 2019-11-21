Samsung has introduced two new colour options of its Galaxy Note 10 flagship just ahead of Black Friday. The two new exclusive colours — Aura Pink and Aura Red, are now available for the US customers in limited quantities. Additionally, if you do plan on to pick one up, note that Samsung is also throwing in some offers that sweeten the deal further and the only place you can get these phones is the company's US website. One more thing to note is that these new colour options are not available for the Galaxy Note 10+.

As spotted by Android Police, the Aura Pink and Aura Red are listed on the Samsung US site, and join the already available Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, and Aura Blue colour options. Only those customers who had enrolled in early access to Samsung's pre-Black Friday deals on Samsung.com can purchase these exclusive hues of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. For the rest of the customers, they will have to wait until 21 November, 12:01 am ET, if the supplies are still there.

So, as we mentioned above, along with the new colours, Samsung is also giving offers if you do wish to purchase the Galaxy Note 10. These offers apply on all colour options, and they remain the same whether you purchase a carrier locked device or an unlocked device. Though, if you wish to purchase the two new exclusive colours, in that case you will have to purchase the unlocked version of the phone. And if you still wish to get a carrier-locked device, then note that only T-Mobile and Sprint are offering the two new colours.

Moving on, the deal is only applicable on the 256GB version of the Galaxy Note 10. Exclusive offers include a $200 instant discount (limited time offer) along with an eligible trade-in that brings the price of the phone down to $309.99 and $409.99 respectively. The price after the trade-in depends on whether you are getting an unlocked device or a carrier locked device. Moreover, you also get a free pair of Galaxy Buds that normally costs $129.99 in the US. And lastly, you also get a 6-month Spotify Premium subscription along with 4-month of free YouTube Premium subscription. You can head over to Samsung's US website to check out the deals and offers.

