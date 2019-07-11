Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Leak Shows Gradient Design; Galaxy Note 10 5G Tipped to Offer 1TB Storage

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Leak Shows Gradient Design; Galaxy Note 10 5G Tipped to Offer 1TB Storage

The upcoming flagships might come with new noise cancelling USB Type-C earbuds.

By | Updated: 11 July 2019 11:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Leak Shows Gradient Design; Galaxy Note 10 5G Tipped to Offer 1TB Storage

Photo Credit: Twitter / Ishan Agarwal

The Galaxy Note 10 duo will reportedly miss out on the 3.5mm headphone jack

Highlights
  • More Galaxy Note 10 colour options are in the pipeline as well
  • The 5G variant will also be available in 256GB, 512GB storage model
  • The Galaxy Note 10+ will sport an additional 3D ToF sensor

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will make its debut on August 7, but the leak machinery is already in full swing. A pair of new leaks claims to show the official images of the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ in their full glory. The upcoming flagships are shown sporting a beautiful gradient silver and glossy black paintjob. Also, the Galaxy Note 10 5G is topped to offer up to 1TB of internal storage, just like the 5G variant of the Galaxy S10. Additionally, it is being reported that the Galaxy Note 10 duo might come with a pair of new USB Type-C earbuds with noise cancellation feature.

The first look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 via alleged official renders comes courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal. The leaked images show the Galaxy Note 10 sporting a centrally positioned hole-punch camera and very thin bezels all around the edges. The display is curved on both the sides, but a major surprise here is the lack of a dedicated Bixby button.

The absence of a physical fingerprint sensor makes it almost certain that the Galaxy Note 10 will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor, just like the Galaxy S10. The silver variant of the phone, which sports a brilliant gradient finish, is shown alongside a blue S Pen. The more understated black model is seen flaunting a glossy black finish, and it will reportedly be accompanied by a stylus of the same colour.

galaxy note10plus ishan agarwal body Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is tipped to feature an additional 3D ToF sensor at the back
Photo Credit: Twitter / Ishan Agarwal

 

On the back, the vertically aligned triple rear cameras can be seen, which is again, a departure from the centrally-positioned horizontal camera lineup on its predecessor. The design of the Galaxy Note 10 shown in the renders is quite similar to what we have already seen via concept renders and case leaks.

In addition to the Galaxy Note 10, official-looking images of the Galaxy Note 10+ have also surfaced online courtesy of WinFuture and tech publication MySmartPrice in collaboration with Ishan Agarwal. The Galaxy Note 10+ is shown with an identical design and colour options as the Galaxy Note 10. The only difference between the two is that the Galaxy Note 10+ will feature an additional sensor at the back, which is tipped to be a 3D ToF sensor.

A few additional colour options of the Galaxy Note 10 duo are tipped to be in the pipeline, but there is no word on what they will be called or how they might look. The standard Galaxy Note 10 is tipped to pack a 6.3-inch display, while the Galaxy Note 10+ will reportedly come equipped with a larger 6.7-inch panel, with both of them being Super AMOLED screens with HDR 10+ support and QHD+ resolution.

A report from SamMobile states that the 5G-ready version of the upcoming flagship, dubbed the Galaxy Note 10 5G, will offer up to 1TB of internal storage. The 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly be available in a total of three storage options– 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The top-end model with 1TB of internal storage is tipped to pack a hefty 12GB of RAM and might sport a more premium ceramic finish on the back.

A separate report from SamMobile states that the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ won't feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, and will come bundled with a pair of wired USB Type-C earbuds. Tipster Roland Quandt adds that the USB Type-C earbuds will offer noise cancellation, but it is not known whether they will be tuned by AKG.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
WhatsApp Said to Bring 'Quick Edit Media Shortcut' for Media Files You Send, Receive in Chats, Groups
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Leak Shows Gradient Design; Galaxy Note 10 5G Tipped to Offer 1TB Storage
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y3
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 7A Review
  2. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Launched in India
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2019: How to Score the Best Deals
  4. 25 Million Android Devices Infected by a New Malware: Check Point Research
  5. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  6. LG Launches New Range of AI-Enabled ThinQ TVs in India
  7. WhatsApp Spotted Adding a Shortcut for Quick Edits of Media in Chats
  8. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Starts Next Week: Deals Previewed
  9. BSNL Offers 2GB Daily Data Benefits Through Rs. 186, 187 Prepaid Plans
  10. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Gets Digital Wellbeing, June Security Patch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.