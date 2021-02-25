Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series UI 3.1 update has reportedly started rolling out. Users in Germany are said to be the first ones to receive the new update, but the other markets, including India, should be getting the update soon as well. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, which includes the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, got bumped up to Android 11 with the One UI 3.0 update in December 2020. Both the devices come with Dynamic AMOLED display panels and S-Pen support. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series was launched in India in August 2019.

SamMobile reports that Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series users in Germany have started receiving the One UI 3.1 update. The update is said to carry the same firmware version N97xFXXU6FUBD for both the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphones. The update reportedly also carries the March 2021 Android security patch.

How to upgrade to One UI 3.1

If you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy smartphone then you should receive the update automatically. If you have not yet upgraded to One UI 3.1, you can manually check for the update by navigating to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series started receiving the Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 in December 2020. One UI 3.0 introduced users to a refreshed UI design and lockscreen widgets, among other features and security improvements. New features specific to Android 11 included chat bubbles, media playback widgets, conversation sections, and one-time permissions.

What's new in One UI 3.1?

The One UI 3.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series builds on the Android 11 experience with features such as Private Share — a blockchain-based app that allows ephemeral file sharing between compatible Samsung Galaxy devices, which have Android 9 (Pie) or above. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series phones will also get Eye Comfort Shield (blue light filter) and the ability to remove GPS location data from images before sharing them.

Samsung has been very quick about rolling out latest updates and security patches to its flagship and mid-range devices. The company recently rolled out One UI 3.1 to Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. The latest UI has also rolled out to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series, and Samsung Galaxy S10 series.

