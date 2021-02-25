Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series One UI 3.1 Update Rolling Out: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will get features like Private Share for ephemeral file sharing with One UI 3.1.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 25 February 2021 19:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series One UI 3.1 Update Rolling Out: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 come with Dynamic AMOLED display panels

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series launched in India in August 2019
  • The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10 got Android 11 last year
  • Both phones come with AMOLED display panels and S-Pen support

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series UI 3.1 update has reportedly started rolling out. Users in Germany are said to be the first ones to receive the new update, but the other markets, including India, should be getting the update soon as well. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, which includes the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, got bumped up to Android 11 with the One UI 3.0 update in December 2020. Both the devices come with Dynamic AMOLED display panels and S-Pen support. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series was launched in India in August 2019.

SamMobile reports that Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series users in Germany have started receiving the One UI 3.1 update. The update is said to carry the same firmware version N97xFXXU6FUBD for both the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphones. The update reportedly also carries the March 2021 Android security patch.

How to upgrade to One UI 3.1

If you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy smartphone then you should receive the update automatically. If you have not yet upgraded to One UI 3.1, you can manually check for the update by navigating to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series started receiving the Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 in December 2020. One UI 3.0 introduced users to a refreshed UI design and lockscreen widgets, among other features and security improvements. New features specific to Android 11 included chat bubbles, media playback widgets, conversation sections, and one-time permissions.

What's new in One UI 3.1?

The One UI 3.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series builds on the Android 11 experience with features such as Private Share — a blockchain-based app that allows ephemeral file sharing between compatible Samsung Galaxy devices, which have Android 9 (Pie) or above. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series phones will also get Eye Comfort Shield (blue light filter) and the ability to remove GPS location data from images before sharing them.

Samsung has been very quick about rolling out latest updates and security patches to its flagship and mid-range devices. The company recently rolled out One UI 3.1 to Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. The latest UI has also rolled out to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series, and Samsung Galaxy S10 series.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Bundled charger is really fast
  • Bad
  • Camera Scene Optimiser needs tweaks
  • Size and weight could be issues for some users
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1440x3040 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung, Android 11, One UI 3.1, One UI, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series
Veer Arjun Singh
Veer Arjun Singh is Deputy Editor, News at Gadgets 360. He has written many in-depth features on technology, healthcare, hospitality, and education in the last seven years, besides reviewing latest gadgets across categories. He has also profiled CXOs, entrepreneurs, social workers, lawyers, chefs, and musicians. You can find him as @arjunwadia on Twitter or email him at arjuns@ndtv.com with tips, suggestions, and general observations. More
