Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Sales to Be Similar to Predecessor: Counterpoint

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 sales will be similar to its predecessor - the Galaxy Note 8 was able to post strong sales due to the suspended sales of its predecessor.

By | Updated: 5 August 2019 17:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Sales to Be Similar to Predecessor: Counterpoint
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be launched later this week
  • The Galaxy Note 10 is said to have similar sales to its predecessor
  • Galaxy Note 8 reportedly had better sales thanks to Galaxy Note 7 recall

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which will be showcased later this week, is expected to post sales similar to that of its predecessor, industry watchers have said. The combined sales of the Galaxy Note 10 will reach 9.7 million units this year, similar to that of the 9.6 million units posted by the Galaxy Note 9 last year, according to industry tracker Counterpoint Research.

The figure hovers below the 10 million units posted by the Galaxy Note 8 back in 2017, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

An official from Counterpoint Research said the Galaxy Note 8 was able to post strong sales due to the suspended sales of its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 7, whose production was suspended due to battery problems.

The success of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, meanwhile, is especially crucial for Samsung Electronics as the company suffered a slump in its mobile business in the second quarter.

Samsung Electronics' IT and mobile division, which covers smartphones, saw its second-quarter operating profit nose-dive 41.6 percent on-year following the weaker-than-expected performance of the Galaxy S10 smartphone.

Industry watchers said Samsung may face hurdles in promoting the new phablet due to the lengthening smartphone replacement cycle. Some customers are also expected to wait until the showcase of the Galaxy Fold scheduled for September, they added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung, Counterpoint, Counterpoint Research
Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Will Go on Sale in September: Report
Flipkart to Add Free Movies, Videos Streaming to Its App
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Sales to Be Similar to Predecessor: Counterpoint
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart to Take on Amazon With Its National Shopping Days Sale This Week
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Alleged Live Images Leaked, Tipping Design
  3. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India
  4. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Pre-Bookings Start in India: All You Need to Know
  5. iFFalcon K31 4K Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
  6. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  7. Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Shares Its First Pictures of Earth
  8. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Go on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Flipkart
  9. Poco F1 Price in India Slashed Again
  10. Hobbs and Shaw, The Lion King Rule the Worldwide Weekend Box Office
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Assistant Now Reads Out WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack Messages, Even Lets You Reply to Them
  2. Google Fit App Gains Improved Sleep Insights, Dark Theme in Update for Android, iOS
  3. Flipkart to Add Free Movies, Videos Streaming to Its App
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Sales to Be Similar to Predecessor: Counterpoint
  5. Huawei Mate 30 Pro May Come With New AirGlass, SuperSensing Camera Features; P300, P400, P500 Monikers Trademarked
  6. Reliance to Buy 87.6 Percent Stake in Google-Backed Shopping Tech Startup Fynd
  7. Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Will Go on Sale in September: Report
  8. Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 With 144Hz Display, Up to 16GB RAM Launched
  9. YouTube Testing a New 'Up Next' Video Interface on Android
  10. Robert Downey Jr. Blames 'Assistant' for Mistakenly Tweeting From a Huawei Phone, Instead of a OnePlus 7 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.