Samsung has successfully followed a strategy of two flagship smartphone ranges per year for some time now, with the Galaxy S range being launched around February or March every year, and the Galaxy Note launching in August. As expected, the rumour mill is in full swing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range, with two devices set to launch - a regular Samsung Galaxy Note 10, and a higher-end Galaxy Note 10 Pro. The latest rumours around the range suggests that Samsung could drop support for storage expansion on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - a move that could upset Samsung loyalists. Another rumour suggests the Galaxy Note 10 will retain the headphone jack.

According to a tweet by Max Weinbach of XDA Developers, one of his sources had a chance to use the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro. The source states that both models have headphone jacks, the renders are accurate to the actual devices, the S Pen is almost the same as that of the Galaxy Note 9, and that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 - the non-Pro version - doesn't have a slot for a microSD card.

This is potentially a controversial move, considering that Samsung has usually bucked industry trends to offer features that other smartphone makers have dropped. While brands such as Apple and OnePlus have dropped or excluded features such as the headphone jack and expandable storage, Samsung has offered these on even its flagship devices, including the recently launched Galaxy S10 series. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 doing away with a key feature such as storage expansion could alienate a lot of Samsung loyalists.

While earlier rumours also suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range could drop the headphone jack, a new report suggests that this won't be the case. The phones were also expected to do away with physical buttons entirely, but it now seems that the devices will have physical buttons after all.