Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch is a few days away from now. But ahead of the formal debut, the South Korean giant has kicked off the Galaxy Note 10 reservations in the US. The company is also offering customers with a trade-in offer that is reportedly designed to offer as much as $600 (roughly Rs. 41,300) in lieu of many 2019 flagships, including the Google Pixel 3, iPhone XS, and Samsung Galaxy S10. Separately, a VIP pre-order programme for the Galaxy Note 10 has been started in the Philippines. A Limited Edition Galaxy Note 10 is appeared to be available for pre-orders alongside its regular variants.

The Samsung US website has hosted the reservations page to let customers pre-book the Galaxy Note 10 ahead of its August 7 launch. The reservations page shows that the company is offering a $50 (roughly Rs. 3,400) instant credit towards eligible devices and accessories.

As noted by The Verge, Samsung had initially also revealed that there are plans to offer as much as $600 (roughly Rs. 41,300) in credit to Galaxy Note 10 customers in exchange for flagship smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e as well as the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL and the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and the iPhone XR. The trade-in values have now, however, been withdrawn.

Interestingly, models such as the Pixel 3 and Galaxy S10e normally retail in the US with a price tag even lower than $600.

Once you sign up for the reservation, the Samsung US also suggests that the shipments of the Galaxy Note 10 will begin from August 23, as spotted by 9to5Google.

Aside from taking reservations in the US, Samsung has launched the VIP pre-order programme for the Galaxy Note 10 in the Philippines. The Samsung Philippines site lists three different pre-order options for customers. While the first option gives a special gift worth PHP 29,999 (roughly Rs. 40,500), the second option offers two special gifts and a store coupon worth PHP 4,000 (roughly Rs. 5,400) and the third option brings a special gift along with a store token worth PHP 3,000 (roughly Rs. 4,000). Further, the company is offering a Wireless Combo Charger worth PHP 2,799 (roughly Rs. 3,800) with all the VIP pre-order options.

The customers who register for the VIP pre-order programme in the Philippines will receive a confirmation email on August 8 that will reveal the bundled gifts alongside highlighting the available Galaxy Note 10 models.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user with username @RigorImpossible has reported that one of the options available for VIP pre-orders includes the Limited Edition Galaxy Note 10. The specifications and features of the special model aren't confirmed, though.

This is notably not the first time when Samsung has hosted a pre-order programme in the Philippines to take reservations for its next flagship phone and hint at a limited edition offering. In February, the company had conducted a similar pre-order programme for the Galaxy S10 and pointed out a Galaxy S10 Limited Edition model that was formally launched as the top-end Galaxy S10+ Performance Edition with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

