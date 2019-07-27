Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Reservations Kick Off Along With Trade in Options; Early Pre Orders Hint at a Limited Edition

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Reservations Kick Off Along With Trade-in Options; Early Pre-Orders Hint at a Limited Edition

The official reservations page reveals August 23 as shipment date.

By | Updated: 27 July 2019 16:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Reservations Kick Off Along With Trade-in Options; Early Pre-Orders Hint at a Limited Edition

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch is set for August 7

Highlights
  • Samsung US site has a dedicated reservations page
  • Trade-in values were revealed through the page initially
  • Galaxy Note 10 is available with three pre-order options in Philippines

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch is a few days away from now. But ahead of the formal debut, the South Korean giant has kicked off the Galaxy Note 10 reservations in the US. The company is also offering customers with a trade-in offer that is reportedly designed to offer as much as $600 (roughly Rs. 41,300) in lieu of many 2019 flagships, including the Google Pixel 3, iPhone XS, and Samsung Galaxy S10. Separately, a VIP pre-order programme for the Galaxy Note 10 has been started in the Philippines. A Limited Edition Galaxy Note 10 is appeared to be available for pre-orders alongside its regular variants.

The Samsung US website has hosted the reservations page to let customers pre-book the Galaxy Note 10 ahead of its August 7 launch. The reservations page shows that the company is offering a $50 (roughly Rs. 3,400) instant credit towards eligible devices and accessories.

As noted by The Verge, Samsung had initially also revealed that there are plans to offer as much as $600 (roughly Rs. 41,300) in credit to Galaxy Note 10 customers in exchange for flagship smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e as well as the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL and the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and the iPhone XR. The trade-in values have now, however, been withdrawn.

Interestingly, models such as the Pixel 3 and Galaxy S10e normally retail in the US with a price tag even lower than $600.

Once you sign up for the reservation, the Samsung US also suggests that the shipments of the Galaxy Note 10 will begin from August 23, as spotted by 9to5Google.

Aside from taking reservations in the US, Samsung has launched the VIP pre-order programme for the Galaxy Note 10 in the Philippines. The Samsung Philippines site lists three different pre-order options for customers. While the first option gives a special gift worth PHP 29,999 (roughly Rs. 40,500), the second option offers two special gifts and a store coupon worth PHP 4,000 (roughly Rs. 5,400) and the third option brings a special gift along with a store token worth PHP 3,000 (roughly Rs. 4,000). Further, the company is offering a Wireless Combo Charger worth PHP 2,799 (roughly Rs. 3,800) with all the VIP pre-order options.

The customers who register for the VIP pre-order programme in the Philippines will receive a confirmation email on August 8 that will reveal the bundled gifts alongside highlighting the available Galaxy Note 10 models.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user with username @RigorImpossible has reported that one of the options available for VIP pre-orders includes the Limited Edition Galaxy Note 10. The specifications and features of the special model aren't confirmed, though.

This is notably not the first time when Samsung has hosted a pre-order programme in the Philippines to take reservations for its next flagship phone and hint at a limited edition offering. In February, the company had conducted a similar pre-order programme for the Galaxy S10 and pointed out a Galaxy S10 Limited Edition model that was formally launched as the top-end Galaxy S10+ Performance Edition with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Reliance Jio Now Largest Telecom Operator in India, Beating Vodafone-Idea's 320 Million Base
FIFA 20 Pre-Orders Live in India for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Reservations Kick Off Along With Trade-in Options; Early Pre-Orders Hint at a Limited Edition
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Saarthi Digital Assistant: What Is It and How to Use
  2. Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X, 3 More Phones to Go on Flash Sale This Sunday
  3. Vivo Z1 Pro Now on Open Sale in India
  4. Nokia 8.2 Specifications Surface, Tipped to Run Android Q Out-of-the-Box
  5. Microsoft is Changing How and When Major Windows 10 Updates Are Released
  6. Fossil Sport Smartwatch Review
  7. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
  8. Apple Admits a Small Portion of Siri Recordings Are Heard by Humans
  9. Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
  10. PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Phones With Less Than 2GB of RAM
#Latest Stories
  1. FIFA 20 Pre-Orders Live in India for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Reservations Kick Off Along With Trade-in Options; Early Pre-Orders Hint at a Limited Edition
  3. Reliance Jio Now Largest Telecom Operator in India, Beating Vodafone-Idea's 320 Million Base
  4. Marcus Hutchins, WannaCry 'Hero', Freed After Guilty Plea Over Banking Malware
  5. Jio Saarthi Digital Assistant Launched to Ease Recharge Process for Subscribers
  6. Apple Admits a Small Portion of Siri Recordings Are Heard by Humans
  7. Vivo Z1 Pro Now on Open Sale in India via Vivo E-Store, Flipkart
  8. Trump Says US Could Tax French Wine in Retaliation for Digital Tax
  9. Sprint, T-Mobile Win US Antitrust Approval for $26 Billion Merger
  10. Apple Request for Tariffs Exemption on Mac Pro Parts From China Denied: Trump
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.