Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is all set to launch in August, and now CAD-based 360-degree concept renders and video based on leaks have been shared, alongside leaked specifications. Based on the concept renders, the phone is seen to sport a hole-punch display. The selfie camera hole is placed in the middle on the top part of the display, instead of the right as seen in the current Galaxy S10 series. The phone sports a triple rear camera setup at the back as well. Key specifications include a 6.3-inch display, Snapdragon 855 SoC, and up to 12GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is seen to sport a glossy reflective back panel with a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically and sitting on top right of the phone. The camera setup is only slightly protruding out, and there is no trace of a rear fingerprint sensor as well, suggesting an in-display fingerprint sensor on board. Up front, the phone sports a dual-edged bezel-less and notch-less Infinity-O Display. The hole-punch is positioned in the centre rather than the right side, as seen on the Galaxy S10 series. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is reported to sport a 6.3-inch (1440x3040 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED panel. This makes the display slightly smaller than the Galaxy Note 9. The renders have been published by 91Mobiles in partnership with Onleaks.

Looking at the renders, we can see that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 does not support a 3.5mm audio jack. The most interesting bit is that the dedicated Bixby button integrated into recent Samsung flagships isn't making a comeback on the Galaxy Note 10. Samsung is reported to have killed off the dedicated Bixby button, finally pulling back in its efforts to pursue users to use its voice assistant.

The power and volume buttons are on the right side of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, and the speaker grille, S Pen, mic, and USB Type-C port are seen at the bottom edge of the phone. The SIM card tray, the mic, and a possible IR Blaster are placed on the top edge of the phone. The report states that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 measures 151x72x7.9mm.

As for specifications, the report says that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to run on Android 9 Pie, ship with a Snapdragon 855 SoC, and pack up to 12GB RAM. There's expected to be a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro variant as well that will sport a larger 6.75-inch display, a quad camera setup that will come with ToF sensor, UFS 3.0 storage that was supposed to debut with the Galaxy Fold, and 45W fast charging support. There's also a rumour that claims that the Galaxy Note 10 variant will have capacitive buttons, instead of physical ones. The upcoming phone is expected to be priced at around $1,100-1,200 (roughly Rs. 76,000-83,000).