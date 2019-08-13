Technology News
loading
  Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Launch Sees It Quietly Delete Ads Mocking Apple for Removing the Headphone Jack

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Launch Sees It Quietly Delete Ads Mocking Apple for Removing the Headphone Jack

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 devices lack the legacy port

Updated: 13 August 2019 19:25 IST
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Launch Sees It Quietly Delete Ads Mocking Apple for Removing the Headphone Jack

The Galaxy Note 10 also lacks expandable storage

Highlights
  • Samsung quietly removed ads mocking Apple
  • The Galaxy Note 10 series lacks a headphone jack
  • The Galaxy Note 10 does not offer expandable storage

When Apple removed the headphone jack from its iPhone 7, multiple manufacturers took at jab at them for this move. Samsung was one of those manufacturers that made adverts mocking Apple's decision. And now, three years after this incident, Samsung has quietly taken down these adverts as it has also removed the 3.5mm headphone jack from the recently launched Galaxy Note 10 series. The Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ both lack the legacy port, so buyers will have to use a dongle or stream music via Bluetooth earphones.

Samsung quietly took down the adverts it had used to mock Apple, as spotted by CNET. Apple removed the headphone jack from its iPhone 7 when it was launched back in 2016. This meant that iPhone 7 users had to use a dongle to connect the smartphone to traditional headphones. While Samsung has deleted the videos from its YouTube channel, that doesn't mean you can't see the ads as reposted by third-parties. You can see a few of them below.

 

Being one of Apple's direct competitors, Samsung followed the iPhone 7's launch by releasing a series of adverts mocking Apple's move. One such advert showed someone using a massive adapter to charge the smartphone while listening to music. These adverts suggested people consider the Samsung Galaxy smartphones instead which had the 3.5mm headphone jack.

 

One of the adverts made by Samsung also showcased the ability to expand the storage on Galaxy smartphones, something the iPhone lineup still lacks. However, the recently launched Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack, while the Galaxy Note 10 misses out on storage expansion.

 

Samsung wasn't the only one that mocked Apple, Google too was a part of the mocking exercise only to remove the headphone jack from the Pixel lineup starting with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

With a major manufacturer like Samsung removing the headphone jack from its smartphones, it remains to be seen how many other manufacturers follow suit.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Apple, Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Further reading: Samsung, Apple, Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Launch Sees It Quietly Delete Ads Mocking Apple for Removing the Headphone Jack
Comment
 
 

