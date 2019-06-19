Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch is set to take place on August 7 in New York City, according to a media report. The Galaxy Unpacked event, which would be the place for the next-generation Galaxy Note model, is reportedly scheduled at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn. This is notably the same venue where the South Korean company unveiled the Galaxy Note 9 back in August last year. Samsung hasn't yet revealed any details around the Galaxy Note 10. However, the new Galaxy Note model has lately been a part of the rumour mill with an Infinity-O Display panel. Samsung this year is also rumoured to bring a 'Pro' variant to its Galaxy Note family that could sport a massive display panel.

According to CNET, which cites people familiar with the development, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch is taking place on August 7. This corresponds with last year's debut of the Galaxy Note 9 that was held on August 9.

In addition to the similarity on the launch date front, Samsung has reportedly chosen the Barclays Centre as the venue for this year's Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for the Galaxy Note 10. The same venue, as we mentioned earlier, was picked up for hosting the launch of last year's Galaxy Note phone.

There is still plenty of time for Samsung to make some changes in its plans. But considering the delay in the launch of the Galaxy Fold, the company could decide to bring the Galaxy Note 10 on time at least to please the customers looking for a large-screen premium handset.

If we look at the recent rumours, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro as two of its new phablets. The Pro variant particularly would have some additional features, including pressure-sensitive edges and 4,500mAh battery. Chinese companies such as Huawei, OnePlus, and Xiaomi have already played their 'Pro' cards in the past to cater to a large market segment.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is also rumoured to have the absence of a dedicated Bixby button and 3.5mm headphone jack. There could also be a 5G variant in the Galaxy Note 10 family. Further, early renders of the regular Galaxy Note 10 model have suggested an Infinity-O Display -- sporting a hole-punch cutout. The Galaxy Note 10 is also said to carry a price tag around $1,100-1,200 (roughly Rs. 76,600-83,500).