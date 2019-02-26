Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Note 10 With Quad Rear Camera Setup Rumoured, 5G Variant Likely in the Works

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 With Quad Rear Camera Setup Rumoured, 5G Variant Likely in the Works

, 26 February 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 With Quad Rear Camera Setup Rumoured, 5G Variant Likely in the Works

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is reportedly in the pipeline with model number SM-975F

Highlights

  • Leaked model number of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 hints at its 5G variant
  • Similar to Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Note 10 could have 4 rear cameras
  • Galaxy Note 10 is likely to have a 6.75-inch display

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has hit the rumour mill just days after the Galaxy S10 models debuted globally. The new Note model is rumoured to come with an all-new quad rear camera setup. The new camera setup with four sensors at the back would bring the Galaxy Note 10 in line with the Galaxy S10 5G model that debuted with a similar quad camera setup. It is also reported that the new Galaxy Note model will come with 5G support. Some previous reports claimed that the Galaxy Note 10 would come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor -- just like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ models.

Folks at SamMobile report that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is in the pipeline with model number SM-975F. Instead of having the numeric "0" at the end on previous Galaxy Note models, the presence of number "5" suggests that there will be a 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 10. Nevertheless, there may also be a 4G LTE variant for the masses.

In addition to the revelation of 5G support, the Galaxy Note 10 is said to have a quad rear camera setup. This means you'd see four camera sensors at the back of the new Galaxy Note model. The Galaxy S10 5G last week debuted with a quad rear camera setup. However, the first model by Samsung that had four camera sensors at the rear side was the Galaxy A9 (2018).

If we look at some past reports, the Galaxy Note 10 will come with a 6.75-inch display and include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The new Galaxy Note model could also have an Exynos 9825 SoC in select markets, though it is likely to come with the Snapdragon 855 SoC in the US.

Since Samsung has just unveiled the Galaxy S10 family, we have at least some months to see the Galaxy Note 10. Meanwhile, it is safe to expect a good amount of rumours revealing features and specifications of the next Galaxy Note.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung, 5G
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Vivo iQoo Specifications Leak via TENAA Listing, New Teaser Shows Colour Options
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 With Quad Rear Camera Setup Rumoured, 5G Variant Likely in the Works
Comment
 
 

