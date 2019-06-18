Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Screen Protector Leak Tips Big Size Difference Between the Standard, Pro Models

Another set of leaked protective film images for the Galaxy Note 10 point towards curved edges.

By | Updated: 18 June 2019 18:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Screen Protector Leak Tips Big Size Difference Between the Standard, Pro Models

Photo Credit: Twitter / @UniverseIce

Both the Galaxy Note 10 variants are tipped to feature a hole punch display

Highlights
  • Galaxy Note 10 Pro’s display might have a 19:9 aspect ratio
  • Both the variants might feature a dedicated camera button
  • The Note 10 series flagships will reportedly be launched in August

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leaks are picking up steam, even though their launch is still months away. The latest leak comes in the form of images, which allegedly depict screen protectors for the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. Moreover, the alleged Galaxy Note and Galaxy Note 10 Pro screen protectors appear to have circular marks near the bottom edge, which appear to be the locations where the in-display fingerprint will be located. Another set of leaked images suggests that the Galaxy Note 10 will have a curved display with a prominent curvature at the edge

Samsung is tipped to launch two versions of its next Galaxy Note series flagship – the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro – both of which will reportedly be launched in 4G and 5G variants. The Galaxy Note 10 is said to feature a 6.28-inch display while the Galaxy Note 10 Pro will reportedly pack a larger 6.75-inch display, but the difference in their size looks much more pronounced from the new set of leaked images than what the numbers suggest. An alleged HTML5 benchmark visit of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro also pointed towards a tall 19:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1440x3040 pixels.

galaxynote10leaks Galaxy Note 10

Alleged images of Galaxy Note 10 screen protectors show curved edges similar to its predecessor
Photo Credit: Twitter / @UniverseIce

 

 

Tweeted by tipster @UniverseIce, the alleged screen protector for the Galaxy Note 10 Pro appears significantly taller than the one for the standard Galaxy Note 10. Surprisingly, the screen protectors don't show a cut out for the hole punch, despite leaks and concept renders claiming that the Galaxy Note 10 Pro will feature a centrally-positioned hole punch. SamMobile opines that dimensional data for the cutouts might not have been available at the time, which is why the protective films don't show them.

Another set of leaked images indicates that the Galaxy Note 10's display will also have curved edges, just like the one on its predecessor. Earlier this week, images of protective rear cases for the Galaxy Note 10 Pro surfaced online, indicating that the phone might ditch the dedicated Bixby button and the 3.5mm headphone jack, and will instead add a camera shutter button. The removal of the Bixby button has been making rounds for a while now, thanks to leak-based renders. However, some concepts are a bit more ambitious, pointing towards a Galaxy Note 10 design without any physical buttons whatsoever.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro
