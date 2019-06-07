Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has been rumoured to launch in two variants for a while now. A recent rumour-based render leak tipped what the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 will look like. The higher-end variant of the Galaxy Note 10, expected to be called the Galaxy Note 10 Pro, has made its way to the Internet in a set of leak-based renders. The CAD renders hint that the Galaxy Note 10 Pro will have a big display with a hole-punch notch at the centre, something we saw with the Galaxy Note 10 renders as well.

As we mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro renders are based on leaks, and were published by OnLeaks in collaboration with PriceBaba along with a 360-degree video showing off the phone from all sides. Just like the Galaxy S10 series, the Galaxy Note 10 Pro has a glass sandwich design. There are some differences in the camera placement as the Galaxy Note 10 Pro render points to a vertical camera setup compared to the horizontal setup on the Galaxy S10 series. The render hints to a quad rear camera setup. The sensor details are unknown at the moment but the fourth sensor is expected to be a 3D depth sensor.

These renders show that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro will feature an edge-to-edge display with curved edges and thin bezels at the top and the bottom. The Galaxy Note 10 Pro will have a hole-punch design as well but it isn't in a corner like on the Galaxy S10 series but is at the centre, right below the earpiece. What is also interesting is that the Galaxy Note 10 Pro only has a single selfie camera, compared to the dual-selfie camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ (Review). Serial tipster OnLeaks also reveals that the display will measure 6.75-inches. The Galaxy Note 10 Pro will measure 162.3x77.4x8.5mm. The Galaxy Note 10 Pro also sports an in-display fingerprint scanner just like the Galaxy S10 series.

The Galaxy Note 10 Pro has the power and the volume buttons on the left side of the device while the right side is bare- bones. Samsung seems to have removed the Bixby button from the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. At the bottom, it houses a USB Type-C port, microphone, loudspeaker and a slot for the S Pen. At the top, it has a SIM card tray along with a secondary microphone, and what looks like an IR Blaster. What is surprising is that the Galaxy Note 10 Pro misses out on a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro is expected to be powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC or an Exynos 9820 SoC. The device could get 12GB of RAM, UFS 3.0 storage, and a 4,500mAh battery along with a 45W charger in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 also leaked out in a similar fashion recently. Samsung usually launches Galaxy Note series phone in the third quarter of the year, so there is still a long time for the smartphone to break cover.