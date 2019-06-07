Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro Leak Based Renders Show Lack of Bixby Button, 3.5mm Headphone Jack

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro Leak-Based Renders Show Lack of Bixby Button, 3.5mm Headphone Jack

The Galaxy Note 10 Pro could be powered by an Exynos 9820 SoC in India

By | Updated: 7 June 2019 18:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro Leak-Based Renders Show Lack of Bixby Button, 3.5mm Headphone Jack

Photo Credit: Onleaks/ PriceBaba

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro has a quad-camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro will sport a 6.75-inch AMOLED Display
  • It will feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner
  • The Galaxy Note 10 Pro does not have a dedicated Bixby button

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has been rumoured to launch in two variants for a while now. A recent rumour-based render leak tipped what the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 will look like. The higher-end variant of the Galaxy Note 10, expected to be called the Galaxy Note 10 Pro, has made its way to the Internet in a set of leak-based renders. The CAD renders hint that the Galaxy Note 10 Pro will have a big display with a hole-punch notch at the centre, something we saw with the Galaxy Note 10 renders as well.

As we mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro renders are based on leaks, and were published by OnLeaks in collaboration with PriceBaba along with a 360-degree video showing off the phone from all sides. Just like the Galaxy S10 series, the Galaxy Note 10 Pro has a glass sandwich design. There are some differences in the camera placement as the Galaxy Note 10 Pro render points to a vertical camera setup compared to the horizontal setup on the Galaxy S10 series. The render hints to a quad rear camera setup. The sensor details are unknown at the moment but the fourth sensor is expected to be a 3D depth sensor.

These renders show that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro will feature an edge-to-edge display with curved edges and thin bezels at the top and the bottom. The Galaxy Note 10 Pro will have a hole-punch design as well but it isn't in a corner like on the Galaxy S10 series but is at the centre, right below the earpiece. What is also interesting is that the Galaxy Note 10 Pro only has a single selfie camera, compared to the dual-selfie camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ (Review). Serial tipster OnLeaks also reveals that the display will measure 6.75-inches. The Galaxy Note 10 Pro will measure 162.3x77.4x8.5mm. The Galaxy Note 10 Pro also sports an in-display fingerprint scanner just like the Galaxy S10 series.

The Galaxy Note 10 Pro has the power and the volume buttons on the left side of the device while the right side is bare- bones. Samsung seems to have removed the Bixby button from the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. At the bottom, it houses a USB Type-C port, microphone, loudspeaker and a slot for the S Pen. At the top, it has a SIM card tray along with a secondary microphone, and what looks like an IR Blaster. What is surprising is that the Galaxy Note 10 Pro misses out on a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro is expected to be powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC or an Exynos 9820 SoC. The device could get 12GB of RAM, UFS 3.0 storage, and a 4,500mAh battery along with a 45W charger in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 also leaked out in a similar fashion recently. Samsung usually launches Galaxy Note series phone in the third quarter of the year, so there is still a long time for the smartphone to break cover.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro Leaked Renders
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Amazon Faces Flak for Promoting Doorbell Camera Brand With Video of Suspected Thieves
Mi Band 4 Teaser Confirms Colour Display, Reveals Strap Colour Options
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro Leak-Based Renders Show Lack of Bixby Button, 3.5mm Headphone Jack
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T, iPhone X Discounts Revealed for Amazon Fab Phone Fest
  2. Mi Band 4 Teaser Confirms Colour Display Ahead of June 11 Launch
  3. Poco F1 Price in India Temporarily Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 17,999
  4. Canon EOS RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Review
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro Leak-Based Renders Surface
  6. Mi 9T Said to Be Already on Sale in Philippines Ahead of Launch
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  8. Realme C2 to Go on Sale in India Today Again via Flipkart, Realme.com
  9. Instagram Rolls Out Song Lyrics in Stories to Rival TikTok
  10. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.