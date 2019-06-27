Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Case Renders Leak, Showing No Headphone Jack, Single Speaker

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Case Renders Leak, Showing No Headphone Jack, Single Speaker

Samsung is making some bold new choices for its new flagships

By | Updated: 27 June 2019 17:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Case Renders Leak, Showing No Headphone Jack, Single Speaker

Photo Credit: Twitter/@Sudhanshu1414

The Galaxy Note 10 series is finally ditching the headphone jack

Highlights
  • The render shows no headphone jack or Bixby button
  • The Pro model once again shows additional cameras at the back
  • Both phones are expected to arrive around August

The floodgates seemed to have opened up on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leaks as we have yet again, some more case renders, which show both the phones in more detail. These images, if true, confirm a lot of the previous leaks about the Galaxy Note 10 series ditching the headphone jack, having a single bottom-firing speaker, and no Bixby button. The renders also showcase the different rear camera setups on the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

The first set of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 case renders were tweeted by Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), who had previously tweeted live images of a silicone case for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro. The new images show a render of the top and bottom portion of the Galaxy Note 10 in the case. The top portion clearly shows the left-mounted triple cameras and a single cutout for the LED flash. We can also see two cutouts on the top, which we assume are for the microphone and the rumoured IR blaster. The bottom portion of the phone shows a single speaker, USB Type-C port, a microphone, and the slot for the S Pen.

note10 case leak cover samsung

The Olixar case renders which show the back of both Galaxy Note phones
Photo Credit: Olixar/Mobilefun.co.uk

 

The renders shared by Ambhore appear to be full-bodied cases (with a top and bottom cover). Other clear cases from case-maker Olixar are also live online, which show the backs of both version of the Galaxy Note 10. The case for the Galaxy Note 10 shows the same triple-camera setup and single LED flash and all three buttons, which are placed on the left of the phone. The case render for the Galaxy Note 10 Pro, has the same three cameras but two additional cutouts for extra sensors, placed just below the LED flash. One of them could be for laser sensor for autofocus while the other could be a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor for depth information. Another render of a tempered glass for the Galaxy Note 10 clearly shows a single cutout for the selfie camera, which is placed in the middle of the display.

The phone is still a couple of months away from launching but we expect a lot more details to leak till that happens, which would confirm many of the rumours we've had thus far. We recently heard that Samsung might finally stop support for expandable storage with the Galaxy Note 10 and it might remove the earpiece too, in favour of a ‘Sound on Display' technology. Thankfully, we'll still have physical volume and power buttons, which the above images also show.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in India, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro Price, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro price in India
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Facebook Researchers Develop Real-Time, Interactive, and Photorealistic VR Avatars
Boeing 737 Max Jet Sees Another Software Flaw
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Case Renders Leak, Showing No Headphone Jack, Single Speaker
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Offers Free Netflix, Amazon Prime Subscriptions to Broadband Users
  2. Motorola One Vision Review
  3. Debris From India’s ASAT Missile Test Still in Earth’s Orbit: Astronomer
  4. Realme’s 64-Megapixel Camera Sample Shows a Lot of Promise
  5. Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, Realme U1 Discounts and More Deals in Realme Sale
  6. OnePlus Opens Applications for OnePlus 7 Series Closed Beta Programme
  7. Oppo Unveils Under-Screen Selfie Camera: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Lenovo Laptops Now ‘Made to Order’, Fully Customisable in India Online
  9. Game of Thrones, Marvel Stars Join Netflix’s Dark Crystal Prequel Series
  10. Xiaomi Reveals Mi CC9 Dark Blue Planet Variant Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.