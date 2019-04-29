Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro 4G Variant Rumoured to Come With 4,500mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 family is so far rumoured to have four distinct models -- with two supporting 5G.

By | Updated: 29 April 2019 13:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro 4G variant would have 500mAh more battery capacity than Galaxy Note 9

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro 4G is rumoured with model number SM-M975
  • KC Certification listing of a suspicious battery emerged
  • The battery pack is found to have model number EB-BN975ABU

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro 4G variant's battery pack has been leaked online. It is said that Galaxy Note 10 Pro 4G variant will carry a 4,500mAh battery. This is notably 500mAh more capacity than the 4,000mAh battery available on last year's Galaxy Note 9. The new phone is also reported to carry model number N975. Separately, a battery pack carrying model number EB-BN975ABU received certification from the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology. The new developments come just days after a Galaxy Note 10 variant with "Pro" moniker rumoured in the new lineup.

The tipster who uses Twitter account Ice Universe has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro 4G variant with model number N975 will come with a 4,500mAh battery. This could be identical to the Galaxy S10 5G that also has a 4,500mAh battery.

In addition to the rumour posted on Twitter, a KC Certification of a Samsung battery with model number EB-BN975ABU has been published by the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology. This battery pack is likely to be in association with the rumoured Galaxy Note 10 Pro model SM-N975.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is believed to come with SM-N970 and SM-N975 model numbers. The two models are likely to have 6.28-inch and 6.75-inch in size. Also, 5G versions of the Galaxy Note 10 are expected to debut later this year.

Overall, the Galaxy Note 10 family is rumoured to come in four different variants -- two of them will have 4G support, while the other two of them would work on 5G networks as well. The Galaxy Note 10 variants are also rumoured to have triple and quad camera setups.

