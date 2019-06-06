Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price Tipped to Be Around $1,200

Samsung is expected to launch two models of the Galaxy Note 10 this year.

Updated: 6 June 2019 13:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price Tipped to Be Around $1,200

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to launch in August this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could be priced at around $1,100-1200
  • Galaxy Note 10 is expected to come in two different models this year
  • A 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 10 is also expected

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to launch around August this year. In the last few weeks, we've seen a whole lot of rumours that seem to offer a glimpse into what's coming. This year, the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to arrive in two different models. One of these would be a high-end version with a bigger price tag while the other is likely to be a stripped-down version. The latest rumour hints at a possible price range of the Galaxy Note 10.

The upcoming Galaxy Note 10 is expected to be priced at around $1,100-1,200 (roughly Rs. 76,000-83,000). The price was tipped by Hi-Tech, a Russian website, which cites people familiar with pricing details of the Galaxy Note 10, and spotted by GSMArena.

The report doesn't mention if these prices are for the high-end variant of the Galaxy Note 10 or the entry-level variant. Apart from these two models, Samsung is also expected to launch a 5G version of the Galaxy Note 10. The report also claims the Galaxy Note 10 will feature a smaller hole-punch display compared to the Galaxy S10-series phones.

Previous reports have indicated that Samsung might launch the Galaxy Note 10 in two different screen sizes. The big-screen phone is expected to come in four variants in total, with two display sizes. The bigger variant is likely to carry a 'Pro' title. Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 will feature a vertical rear camera setup and a hole-punch display, according to previous reports.

As for the battery, Galaxy Note 10 is expected to ship with a 4,500mAh battery in the Pro model while the stripped-down version is likely to include a smaller 3,400mAh battery. Galaxy Note 10 will also support fast charging and its 45W fast charger was previously leaked as well.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to ditch the headphone jack as well as all physical buttons. The volume and power buttons could be replaced with pressure-sensitive virtual buttons instead.

Samsung, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Rumours
Harpreet Singh
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price Tipped to Be Around $1,200
