Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is less than a week away from its grand debut, but the torrent of leaks simply ceases to halt. A new leak has given us our first look at the 3.5mm to USB Type-C adapter that will accompany the Galaxy Note 10 duo in the retail package, seemingly confirming that the upcoming flagships will ditch the 3.5 headphone jack after all. Moreover, pricing of the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ for the European market has again surfaced online, and it falls in line with what earlier leaks had indicated.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has long been tipped to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack, and the previous renders and case leaks have also shown the upcoming phones without one. Now, tipster Roland Quandt has shared images of the 3.5mm to USB Type-C adapter that will reportedly come bundled in the Galaxy Note 10 duo's retail package.

The headphone jack is white in colour and lacks any branding, except for the country where it was manufactured and an identification number on the metallic head of the Type-C port side. If previous leaks are anything to go by, the two phones will come bundled with AKG-tuned USB Type-C earphones.

Additionally, pricing of the Galaxy Note 10 pair for the European market has been leaked again. Tipster Ishan Agarwal has tweeted that the Galaxy Note 10's 256GB storage variant will carry a price tag of EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 72,900). The phone's freshly leaked pricing is close to what previous couple of leaks had indicated. However, the tipster adds that the phone's pricing might vary in different European countries, which is not surprising.

As for the Galaxy Note 10+, the phone's 256GB storage variant is tipped to cost EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 84,000) in the European market. The phone's 512GB storage model will reportedly set buyers back by EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 92,000), which is again in line with previous leaks. There is no concrete information regarding pricing of the 1TB variant or the 128GB variant, if the latter even exists. We'll get to know more when the two phones make their official debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 7 in New York.