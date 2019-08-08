Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Price in India Revealed

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ were unveiled at an event in New York on Wednesday. The former is Samsung's most compact Galaxy Note smartphone yet, while the latter features the largest display on a Galaxy Note model. The Galaxy Note 10+ also has the distinction of shipping with 12GB of RAM on both its variants. The Galaxy Note 10 duo features a brand new S Pen as well, and notably, both also forego the 3.5mm headphone jack. Another significant highlight is the presence of a centre-aligned hole-punch display. Though 5G models of the smartphones were announced, India will receive only the 4G LTE variants. While Samsung revealed the US prices of new smartphones on the sidelines of the New York launch event, you can read on for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ price in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in India is set at Rs. 69,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It was launched in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura White colour variants - and we can expect these to make their way to India as well.

As for the the larger model, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price in India starts from Rs. 79,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The company has not revealed the price of the 12GB + 512GB model at this point. Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 10+ in the same colour options as the Galaxy Note 10.

According to Samsung, both Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will go on sale in India beginning August 23. The pre-bookings will open August 8 and will continue through August 22. The consumers will be able to pre-book the phone via select retail outlets as well as online retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Samsung Online Store, and Tata Cliq.

In terms of the pre-booking offers, the consumers will get a cashback of Rs. 6,000 when using HDFC Bank credit or debits cards at retail outlets and Samsung Online Store. Same cashback is available by using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards at Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Tata Cliq.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ buyers will also be eligible to buy the Galaxy Watch Active at Rs. 9,999, down from its existing retail price of Rs. 19,990.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ share most specifications, but differ in terms of display sizes, RAM, storage, rear camera setups, and battery capacities. Let's start with the specifications of the smaller model, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 runs Android 9.0 Pie with the company's One UI on top. It comes with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of inbuilt storage that isn't expandable via microSD card slot. It bears a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Infinity-O Display with a Dynamic AMOLED panel that supports HDR10+ and dynamic tone mapping. The phone is powered by octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC that was announced just hours before the Galaxy Note 10 launch event.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10, with a 12-megapixel wide-angle (77 degrees) primary sensor that has a variable aperture from f/1.5-f/2.4 as well as optical image stabilisation (OIS). The setup also features a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle (123 degrees) lens and an f/2.2 aperture. Finally, it bears a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens (45 degrees), an f/2.1 aperture, and OIS.

On the front, in the hole-punch that sits on the centre, top part of the display, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a 10-megapixel sensor with autofocus, an f/2.2 aperture, and a 80-degree field of view. Connectivity options include 4G (LTE Cat. 20), Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, MST, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (left) and Galaxy Note 10+ (right) feature triple and quad rear camera setups respectively

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, RBG light sensor, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor on board. runs on a 3,500mAh battery, and ships with a 25W charger in the box. It measures 151x71.8x7.9mm and weighs 168 grams. The all-new S Pen features a 6-axis sensor with a gyroscope and acceleration sensor.

On the other hand, in terms of the differences, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) Infinity-O Display with the same panel type. It comes with 12GB of RAM, with two storage options - 256GB and 512GB - both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy Note 10+ has nearly the same setup - with the exception of a DepthVision Camera (with a VGA or 0.3-megapixels resolution) in addition, placed below the flash module. It features a larger 4,300mAh battery, and supports up to 45W fast charging. It measures 162.3x77.2x7.9mm and weighs 196 grams.