Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Watch Active 2 Official Renders Leaked; Price Tipped Again

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is tipped to come in two sizes.

By | Updated: 13 July 2019 15:28 IST


Photo Credit: Twitter / Evan Blass

Galaxy Note 10+ will reportedly sport a 3D ToF sensor as well, but the standard Galaxy Note 10 won’t.

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is tipped to go on sale in late August
  • Galaxy Watch Active 2 will come in LTE and Wi-Fi only variants
  • No word on pricing of the upcoming smartwatch has surfaced so far

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is hogging all the limelight in the leak arena right now. After high-quality images of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ surfaced online, an alleged promotional image of the Galaxy Note 10+ has also been leaked. Additionally, two images which are claimed to be the official marketing photos of Samsung's next smartwatch and successor of the Galaxy Watch Active – dubbed the Galaxy Watch Active 2 - have also leaked. Moreover, some more information about the Galaxy Note 10's pricing has also surfaced online.

The massive Galaxy Note 10 leak arriving earlier this week gave us a good look at what the upcoming note flagships will look like. Now, prolific leakster Evan Blass shared what appears to be an official promotional image of the Galaxy Note+. The image shows the S Pen laid on the phone's display as well the top edge, which appears to have a metallic finish. The top edge can be seen housing a microphone hole, SIM slot, and what looks to be an IR blaster.

As per a report by SlashGear, the Galaxy Note 10's base variant will be priced above a thousand dollars and will reportedly sit somewhere between $1,100 (roughly Rs. 75,000) and $1,200 (roughly Rs. 82,000) upon launch. The aforementioned price falls in line with a previous leak, which claimed that the Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly start at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 77,000) in Europe, while the Galaxy Note 10+ might carry a starting price of EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 89,000). It is also being tipped that the Galaxy Note 10 duo will go on sale by the end of August.

Moving to the new leak, tipster Evan Blass has also shared an image of the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which appears to be an official promotional image of the smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 looks a lot like the Galaxy Watch Active, which was launched in India in June. The leaked image shows the Galaxy Watch Active 2 with a round display and thick bezels, while the main watch body flaunts a rose gold finish. The strap is also of a matching shade.

Additionally, Android Headlines has also leaked a purported Galaxy Watch Active 2 official render, which shows the black colour variant of the upcoming smartwatch. This colour variant is shown with leather straps and a different watch face. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 will reportedly miss out on the rotating bezel and will let buyers choose between leather and silicone straps.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 will reportedly come with some additional health-focused features such as ECG and fall detection. The upcoming Samsung smartwatch is tipped to come in LTE and Wi-Fi only variants with two sizes on the table – 40mm and 44mm. Moreover, the LTE variant will reportedly pack a larger 340mAh battery, but the size of the battery inside the Wi-Fi only variant is not known.

It is not known when the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be announced, but the August 5 date on the watch face indicates that the unveiling might happen two days before the Galaxy Unpacked event where the Galaxy Note 10 series will be launched.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Specifications

