Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Start Receiving a Software Update Ahead of Release: Report

The update brings improved touch screen performance and fingerprint recognition.

By | Updated: 19 August 2019 16:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Start Receiving a Software Update Ahead of Release: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series gets a new update

Highlights
  • The version number for this update is N97*FXXU1ASH5
  • It brings along improvements in stability of camera as well
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is up for pre-booking in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ are reportedly receiving a software update ahead of their August 23 availability. The new update is said to be rolling out in European markets, and it carries the version number N97*FXXU1ASH5. It brings along improved fingerprint recognition, stability of camera, touch screen performance, and August Android Security patch. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ phones are currently up for pre-orders in a number of global markets, including India.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ N97*FXXU1ASH5 update is live for Indian units as well.

The publication says the update includes the August 2019 Android security patch, improved stability of camera, improved fingerprint recognition, better touch screen performance, and enhanced camera picture quality.

As the update is being released ahead of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series' official availability, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+ buyers will get it as their first software update. The update should automatically pop up once the phone is connected to the Internet, however somehow if it doesn't show up, you can check for it manually by going to Settings > Software update.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in India is set at Rs. 69,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, is priced in India from Rs. 79,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The 12GB + 512GB model will retail at Rs. 89,999. The phones will be offered in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura White colour variants.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Update, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Update, August 2019 Security Patch, Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Start Receiving a Software Update Ahead of Release: Report
