Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition Launched Ahead of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Debut

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition Launched Ahead of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Debut

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition’s design owes allegiance to the dark side of the Force.

By | Updated: 19 November 2019 10:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition Launched Ahead of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Debut

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition hits the shelves on December 13

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition has a distinct design
  • The limited edition phone comes with custom digital content and more
  • It will only be available in a handful of countries, excluding India

Samsung is next in line to launch a special Star Wars edition of a phone after OnePlus gave the same treatment to the OnePlus 5T a while ago. Ahead of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's release, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition. The phone flaunts a stealthy black colour scheme with red accents and a contrasting S Pen to go with the whole dark side vibe. Yes, the Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition is for fans of the villainous faction in the Star Wars lore and bears the insignia of the First Order.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition price and availability    

The Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition has been priced at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 93,500) for its unlocked version and it will be available in the United States from Amazon, select Best Buy and Microsoft stores, Samsung.com and the Samsung Experience Stores starting December 13. The phone will also make its way to Australia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, and the UK.

samsung galaxy note10plus star wars body Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition flaunts a First Order emblem on the rear panel

 

What's different about the Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition?

Aside from the contrasting red and black colour scheme for the phone's design, plus the distinct First Order logo and Star Wars branding at the back, the Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition will come with custom digital content as well, such as exclusive Star Wars-themed wallpapers, shutdown animations, icons, and tunes. Additionally, the phone's retail package will include a custom case, a metal badge as a collector's paraphernalia, a red S Pen, and Galaxy Buds with a matching red and black case.

Samsung mentions that the Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars Edition will be available in limited quantities, which means those who are interested in buying the phone will have to line up to get their hands on this limited edition phone, aside from paying a small premium over the asking price of the regular Galaxy Note 10+. As for the film it commemorates, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theatres on December 20 in the United States as well as India, and will make its way to Disney+ next year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Bundled charger is really fast
  • Bad
  • Camera Scene Optimiser needs tweaks
  • Size and weight could be issues for some users
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ review
Display6.80-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera10-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4300mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1440x3040 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Star Wars Special Edition, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Amazon Music Gets Free Ad-Supported Tier
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition Launched Ahead of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Debut
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  2. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  3. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth Spotted Tweeting From an iPhone
  4. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads, India Leads the Chart: Sensor Tower
  5. Realme X2 Pro Pre-Bookings Are Now Live in a 'Blind Order' Sale
  6. Xiaomi Launches Mi Reader With 6-Inch HD E-Ink Display, USB Type-C Port
  7. Realme 5s Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, Flipkart Teaser Shows
  8. Redmi Note 5 Pro Starts Receiving November Android Security Patch
  9. Vodafone Idea Says Will Raise Mobile Tariffs From December 1, 2019
  10. Realme 5s Launch, MIUI 11 Updates, New WhatsApp Features, and More News
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 13.2.3, iPadOS 13.2.3 Released to Address Background Content Download Issue: What's New, How to Download
  2. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications, Everything You Should Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition Launched Ahead of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Debut
  4. Amazon Music Gets Free Ad-Supported Tier
  5. Huawei Granted New 90-Day Licence Extension by the US
  6. Redmi Note 8 Set to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon India, Mi.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy S11 Will Offer 8K Video Recording Support, 108-Megapixel Photos, Camera APK Teardown Tips
  8. Vodafone Idea Says Will Raise Mobile Tariffs From December 1, 2019, in Light of Financial Stress
  9. Xiaomi Mi Reader With 6-Inch HD E-Ink Display, USB Type-C Port Launched to Take on Amazon's Kindle
  10. Google Stadia Launch Day Game Library Expands to 22 Titles, Adds Another Free Game for Stadia Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.