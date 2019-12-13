Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series has started receiving the stable Android 10 update along with One UI 2. The update is currently rolling in Germany specifically for the users who had participated in the One UI 2.0 Beta Program, according to a media report. Samsung is also said to have pushed the update for both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ models. The latest software development comes a couple of weeks after the South Korean company released the stable Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 series.

The stable Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ brings firmware version N97*FXXU1BSL7, as reported by SamMobile. The update also comes along with the December 2019 Android security patch. Further, the new package is around 144MB in size.

While Samsung has finally brought the stable Android 10 update to its top-end smartphone series, the latest development is initially limited to the German users who were a part of the One UI 2.0 Beta Program for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. This means that the update would take some time to reach your device.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is receiving the stable Android 10 update in Germany

Photo Credit: SamMobile

Having said that, the official Android 10 roadmap posted on the Samsung Members app late last month suggested that the stable update will reach the Galaxy Note 10 series in India and other global markets sometime next month.

Samsung launched the One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 back in July. The new software version is designed to offer an upgraded interface over the previous One UI iteration. Also, it includes the core Android 10 features, including the enhanced Digital Wellbeing features and a system-wide dark mode.

The Galaxy S10 series started receiving the stable Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 in late last month. The company also reportedly brought the fresh update to models such as the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 in the recent past.