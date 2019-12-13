Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Start Receiving Stable Android 10 Update: Report

Samsung has provided the latest update along with the December 2019 Android security patch to Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ users in Germany.

By | Updated: 13 December 2019 17:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Start Receiving Stable Android 10 Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ users globally are yet to receive the update

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is receiving Android 10 with One UI 2
  • The update brings firmware version N97*FXXU1BSL7
  • Samsung already offered Android 10 to Galaxy S10 series

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series has started receiving the stable Android 10 update along with One UI 2. The update is currently rolling in Germany specifically for the users who had participated in the One UI 2.0 Beta Program, according to a media report. Samsung is also said to have pushed the update for both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ models. The latest software development comes a couple of weeks after the South Korean company released the stable Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 series.

The stable Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ brings firmware version N97*FXXU1BSL7, as reported by SamMobile. The update also comes along with the December 2019 Android security patch. Further, the new package is around 144MB in size.

While Samsung has finally brought the stable Android 10 update to its top-end smartphone series, the latest development is initially limited to the German users who were a part of the One UI 2.0 Beta Program for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. This means that the update would take some time to reach your device.

samsung galaxy note 10 android 10 update screenshot sammobile Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is receiving the stable Android 10 update in Germany  
Photo Credit: SamMobile

 

Having said that, the official Android 10 roadmap posted on the Samsung Members app late last month suggested that the stable update will reach the Galaxy Note 10 series in India and other global markets sometime next month.

Samsung launched the One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 back in July. The new software version is designed to offer an upgraded interface over the previous One UI iteration. Also, it includes the core Android 10 features, including the enhanced Digital Wellbeing features and a system-wide dark mode.

The Galaxy S10 series started receiving the stable Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 in late last month. The company also reportedly brought the fresh update to models such as the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 in the recent past.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Bundled charger is really fast
  • Bad
  • Camera Scene Optimiser needs tweaks
  • Size and weight could be issues for some users
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ review
Display6.80-inch
ProcessorSamsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera10-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM12GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4300mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1440x3040 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung, Android 10, One UI 2
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
NASA's Maven Spacecraft Helps Map Winds in Mars' Upper Atmosphere for First Time

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Start Receiving Stable Android 10 Update: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Fixes a Critical Bug in Latest Beta for Android
  2. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  3. Best Headphones and Earphones of 2019
  4. For Gamers in India, YouTube Is the Ultimate Live Streaming Platform
  5. NASA Finds Water Ice Deposits Just Below the Surface of Mars
  6. Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Tata Sky May Launch Its Own Android Set-Top Box on Monday
  9. Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  10. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus CES 2020 'Special Event' Teased for Early January, Major Announcement Possible
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Start Receiving Stable Android 10 Update: Report
  3. NASA's Maven Spacecraft Helps Map Winds in Mars' Upper Atmosphere for First Time
  4. Huawei Said to Narrow Gap With Samsung in Smartphone Shipments: Report
  5. Realme X50 to Launch Before Chinese Spring Festival, Says Realme Product Director
  6. Huawei May Need Two to Three Years to Recover From US Trade Ban, CEO Says
  7. iOS 13.3 Bug Allows Children to Bypass Parental Controls, Apple Working on Fix
  8. Traders Protest Government 'Collusion' With Amazon, Flipkart
  9. 1-in-3 Computers Dealing With Biometric Data Face Hacking Attempts: Kaspersky
  10. Apple Buys UK-Based Startup Spectral Edge, Tech That Could Be Used to Improve iPhone Photography
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.