Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Sale Offers Announced in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ sale offers have been revealed in India just after both models went on sale through various offline and online channels earlier on Friday. The South Korean company has announced that it had tied up with Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone to offer data benefits to customers purchasing the Galaxy Note 10 models. Further, the company has extended its bundle offer to give the Galaxy Buds worth Rs. 9,990 to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ customers at a discounted price.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ sale offers

Airtel customers purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ can avail double data for 18 months by recharging with Rs. 249, Rs. 299, or Rs. 349 plan. Samsung claims that the three plans entitle customers to get additional benefits of up to Rs. 6,300.

Just like Airtel customers, prepaid Vodafone consumers can get double data for 18 months by opting for the Rs. 255 recharge plan. Postpaid Vodafone consumers can avail double data through the Rs. 499 plan. The consumers are claimed to get additional benefits of up to Rs. 4,600.

Reliance Jio prepaid customers recharging with the Rs. 4,999 prepaid plan can avail double data for two years. This comes to a total of an additional benefit worth Rs. 14,997, Samsung underlined.

Alongside the data benefits, Samsung has extended its bundled offer with the Galaxy Buds that was originally announced for the customers pre-booking the Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+. The company is offering the Galaxy Buds headphones worth Rs. 9,990 with the purchase of the Galaxy Note 10 models at Rs. 4,999.

Customers purchasing the Galaxy Note 10 phones through retail stores using an HDFC Bank card or HDFC Consumer Durable loan are entitled to receive a cashback worth Rs. 6,000. Similarly, online buyers are eligible for a Rs. 6,000 cashback on purchases made through an ICICI Bank card via Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Tata Cliq.

Moreover, the Galaxy Note 10 users are eligible to avail YouTube Premium subscription for six months.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is available for purchase in India with a price tag of Rs. 69,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while its 512GB storage option is priced at Rs. 89,999.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ in India earlier this week. Both phones were available for pre-bookings before their formal sale in the country. The company claimed that it received twice the number of pre-registrations for the Galaxy Note 10 models as compared to the Galaxy Note 9. However, the number of registrations hasn't revealed yet.