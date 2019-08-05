For the first time, Samsung Electronics is said to be set to unveil two Galaxy Note devices, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, in New York on Wednesday, August 7 (Thursday, August 8 India time). that would take performance and productivity on-the-go to the next level, while simultaneously positioning the brand strongly against Apple's forthcoming iPhones as holiday season inches closer.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is likely to come with 6.8-inch screen while the smaller Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will have 6.3-inch screen, sources told IANS on Monday. Both the devices are likely to carry one front-facing camera in the middle, giving the devices a symmetric shape unlike the Galaxy S10 series.

Both the Galaxy Note devices are likely to get triple rear cameras, but it's the front camera that is poised to get some cool new features, according to sources.

Galaxy Note 10+ is likely to get a large 4,300mAh battery that will support fast charging, while the smaller device would house a 3,500mAh battery.

The S Pen is likely to get air actions, allowing users to perform cool tricks while taking pictures or making power point presentations. This time, the S Pen is likely to have a feature that may allow users for gesture navigation. The Galaxy Note 9 last year added Bluetooth capability which lets you use the S Pen to take photos from a distance.

The Samsung DeX feature, which allows users to extend their smartphone into a desktop computing experience, is also likely to get new features for enhanced productivity.

Samsung is also expected to have put in advance features for gamers, at a time when smartphone gaming has taken off the shelves.

The first Galaxy Note debuted in 2011 and over the years, each Galaxy Note device has added more innovations that have become extremely popular among users.

It was with Galaxy Note that Samsung Knox debuted in 2013. The first fingerprint scanner for a Galaxy phone came with Note 4 in 2014. Galaxy Note Edge was equipped with the world's first curved display.

The phone is launching at a time when Samsung is doing well in the premium segment globally.

According to German market research firm GfK data, Samsung has over 60 percent volume and value market share in smartphones priced over Rs 30,000.

The Galaxy Note series is also known for its raw power as it is generally equipped with many gigs of RAM and flagship processor. Galaxy Note has a loyal fan following in India because of its performance and productivity features.

According to Counterpoint Research, the Samsung Note 10 is expected to post sales similar to that of its predecessor.

"The combined sales of the Galaxy Note 10 will reach 9.7 million units this year, similar to that of the 9.6 million units posted by the Galaxy Note 9 last year," according to Counterpoint.

The success of the Galaxy Note 10 and its big brother is crucial for Samsung as the company suffered a slump in its mobile business in the second quarter.

Apart from Galaxy Note 10 devices, Samsung is also reportedly set to showcase the Galaxy Book S (Well, this will be a real surprise during a mobile-focused event).

The official Twitter handle of Samsung's chipset Exynos last week released a teaser, hinting at a new "evolved" and "intelligent" processor to be launched at the "Galaxy Unpacked" event in Brooklyn on August 7.

Microsoft is also speculated to be demonstrating at the event how its various Office apps would work on the coming wave of Samsung smartphones.