Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are receiving a stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update, as per a report. The update carries the December 2020 Android security patch, along with Android 11 and One UI 3.0 features. The One UI 3.0 update is currently rolling out to Galaxy Note 10 handsets in Germany, and to Galaxy Note 10+ models in Germany, Spain, and Switzerland, according to the report. The update is expected to expand to smartphones in other markets soon.

As reported by SamMobile, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 carries firmware version N97xFXXU6ETLL. If you have an eligible phone and haven't received a notification regarding the update yet, you can check for it manually. Go to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates > Download now > Install update to check availability.

One UI 3.0 for Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 includes a refreshed UI design, an improved dynamic lockscreen, updated stock apps, a feature-rich keyboard, lockscreen widgets, and improved security and performance, according to the report. The new UI is designed to provide a simpler, more convenient experience for users.

The Samsung phones will also receive Android 11 features such as chat bubbles, media playback widgets, conversation sections, one-time permissions, and more.

The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update is only rolling out to select regions right now, but is likely to have a wider rollout in the coming weeks.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.