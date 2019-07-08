Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Alleged Screen Protectors Leak Online, Showing Design

Leaks suggest a centre aligned hole-punch selfie camera.

Updated: 8 July 2019 13:33 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Sudhanshu1414

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphones may finally ditch the headphone jack

Highlights
  • Alleged screen protectors of the Galaxy Note smartphones have leaked
  • As per the leak, there’s a centre aligned hole-punch selfie camera
  • Galaxy Note 10 series will launch on August 7 in New York

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is going to launch in less than 30 days, but the leaks just don't stop pouring in. Today, fresh renders have surfaced online that claim to be the screen protectors of both the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ (aka Galaxy Note 10 Pro). The leaks reveal much of the same that we already know about the upcoming flagship smartphones from Samsung. Also, a few days back, case renders of the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ leaked as well, leaving very little to our imagination.

As per a tweet by tipster Ice Universe, the alleged screen protectors of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ have surfaced online. According to the leak, both the smartphones will come equipped with a centre aligned hole-punch selfie camera. At the rear, both the smartphones sport a vertically mounted triple camera setup.

Previous leaks have also suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ may feature Time of Flight (ToF) sensors both at the front and the back. Currently, only the Galaxy S10 5G sports ToF modules, with one being at the front and one at the rear.

Moreover, according to a tweet by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, case renders of the Galaxy Note 10+ leaked online, revealing the handset from all angles. These renders fall perfectly in line with the leaked screen protectors, showing the handset sporting a centre hole-punch selfie camera and a vertically mounted triple rear camera setup. Additionally, if these case renders showing the handset do turn out to be true, then we might even have to bid farewell to the good old 3.5mm headphone jack.

We guess all our questions will be answered on August 7, when Samsung will finally take centre stage at the Galaxy Unpacked in New York, to announce the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. Until then, take this news with a pinch of salt.

Comments

Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

