Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ purported hands-on images have surfaced online in the midst of rumours claiming the development of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. The images show a hole-punch display, which is likely to be the same AMOLED panel-backed Infinity-O Display that was featured on the Galaxy S10 earlier this year. The rumoured Galaxy Note 10+ model spotted in the hands-on images also has a vertically-aligned camera setup at the back, along with an LED flash and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. It is claimed that unlike the earlier rumoured Galaxy Note 10 Pro, Samsung would release the Galaxy Note 10+ formally alongside the regular Galaxy Note 10. This actually makes sense if we look at the Galaxy S10 family that has the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ in addition to the watered down Galaxy S10e.

Technology channel on YouTube TechTalkTV has leaked the purported hands-on images of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. The images show the punch-hole display with a cutout for the selfie camera at the centre. The boot screen appears on the image suggests the new name convention. Further, the channel claims that instead of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro, which has been rumoured so far, the South Korean giant will bring the Galaxy Note 10+.

At the back, the hands-on image shows a vertically-aligned camera setup. Due to the blurry image, it is unclear whether the phone has four rear cameras or just three. The source, however, reports that the Galaxy Note 10+ has a quad rear camera setup. There is also a ToF sensor alongside an LED flash.

Since Samsung hasn't confirmed any Galaxy Note 10 models, it is safe to take the latest development with a pinch of salt.

Earlier this month, Samsung was reported to be all set to launch the Galaxy Note 10 series on August 7. The company is believed to launch a 5G variant aside from the two new Galaxy Note models. Moreover, the Galaxy Note 10 family could carry a price tag between $1,100-1,200 (roughly Rs. 76,000-82,800).