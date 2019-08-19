Samsung has quietly revealed the price of the 12GB + 512GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ smartphone. The South Korean giant has also revised the pre-orders offers for the Galaxy Note 10 series phones. Both Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ have been up for pre-orders in India for a while now, and the company had originally listed a bundled offer wherein the Galaxy Watch Active could be purchased alongside the phone for just Rs. 9,999. Now, the pre-booking offer has been revised and Samsung is also offering the Galaxy Buds for just Rs. 4,999.

Samsung announced the revised pre-booking offer on Twitter and the same has also been confirmed for the offline retailers by Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri. The Rs. 89,990 price tag of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 12GB + 512GB model has been listed on the company's e-store.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ pre-booking offers, price in India, live-streaming

Both Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will be up for pre-orders till August 22, and go on sale beginning August 23. The consumers can pre-book the phones via select retail outlets as well as online retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Samsung Online Store, and Tata Cliq. As part of the pre-booking offers, the consumers can buy the Galaxy Buds at Rs. 4,999 instead of its regular price of Rs. 9,999. Alternatively, the buyers will also be eligible to buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active at Rs. 9,999, down from its existing retail price of Rs. 19,990.

Other pre-booking offers include cashback of Rs. 6,000 when using HDFC Bank credit cards at retail outlets and Samsung Online Store. Same cashback is available by using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards at Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Tata Cliq. There's also no-cost EMI options, and 10 percent additional exchange bonus via Cashify.

Coming to price, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in India is set at Rs. 69,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, is priced in India from Rs. 79,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. As mentioned earlier, the 12GB + 512GB model will retail at Rs. 89,990. The phones will be offered in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura White colour variants.

Samsung will be hosting the official [India launch event of the new Galaxy Note smartphone on August 20. The event will begin at 12pm (noon) and will be live streamed on the English and Hindi websites of the company.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 runs Android 9.0 Pie with the company's One UI on top. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage that isn't expandable via a microSD card slot. The phone bears a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Infinity-O Display with a Dynamic AMOLED panel that supports HDR10+ and dynamic tone mapping. The phone is powered by octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor that is joined by wide-angle (77 degrees) lens with a variable aperture (f/1.5-f/2.4) as well as optical image stabilisation (OIS). The setup also features a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle (123 degrees) lens and an f/2.2 aperture. Finally, the phone houses a 12-megapixel sensor with a f/2.1 telephoto lens (45 degrees) and OIS.

On the front, in the hole-punch housing a 10-megapixel autofocus shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 80-degree field of view. Connectivity options include 4G (LTE Cat. 20), Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, MST, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 also packs an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and 3,500mAh battery.

On the other hand, in terms of the differences, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) Infinity-O Display. It comes with 12GB of RAM, with two storage options - 256GB and 512GB - both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy Note 10+ has nearly the same setup as Galaxy Note 10 - with the added DepthVision Camera. It features a larger 4,300mAh battery, and supports up to 45W fast charging.

