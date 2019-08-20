Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ were formally launched in India on Tuesday. Both the latest Galaxy Note-series models were unveiled in New York earlier this month. Just after their official launch, the South Korean giant started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ in the Indian market, and at the time, had revealed their prices as well. The company also revealed that the sale of the new handsets will begin in the country from August 23. To attract India customers, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ both bring S Pen handwriting recognition support for four Indian languages. The new S Pen also supports Air Actions for gesture controls.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in India has been set at Rs. 69,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while its 512GB storage option is priced at Rs. 89,999.

Samsung has brought the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura White colour options. Furthermore, there is also a Aura Red colour variant specifically of the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 sports an Aura Red colour option as well

As we mentioned, the sale of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will kick off in India on August 23. The customers who have pre-ordered the Galaxy Note phones earlier, however, will be able to get the their shipments on August 22. Notably, both phones are already available for pre-orders in the country through various online channels, offline retailers, and the Samsung Online Store.

Customers pre-ordering the latest Galaxy Note phones can avail a cashback of Rs. 6,000 when using HDFC Bank credit cards retail outlets and Samsung Online Store. Samsung is also offering a cashback worth up to Rs. 6,000 for customers pre-ordering through ICICI Bank credit or debit cards at Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Tata Cliq.

On the part of pre-booking offers, customers purchasing the Galaxy Note 10 models can buy the Galaxy Buds at Rs. 4,999 instead of their regular price of Rs. 9,999. Alternatively, the buyers will also be eligible to buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active at Rs. 9,999, down from its existing retail price of Rs. 19,990.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications, features

Samsung has provided the S Pen that largely distinguishes the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ from the competition. The new S Pen, which is the successor to the S Pen featured on the Galaxy Note 9 last year, supports Air Actions using the built-in sensors that include an accelerometer and a gyroscope. There is also Bluetooth Low Energy support -- just like the last year S Pen to support controls remotely.

The bundled S Pen is designed to convert handwritten notes into digital text in the Samsung Notes app. Users can also export the text to other apps, including Microsoft Word. Moreover, the company has offered S Pen handwriting recognition support for the four Indian languages, namely Hindi, Hinglish, Marathi, and Urdu.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Aside from the S Pen integration, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ have Samsung DeX support to deliver a new productivity experience. Users need a compatible USB connection to drag and drop files between devices and use the Galaxy Note handset on a large screen along with a mouse and keyboard.

Samsung has partnered with Microsoft to offer a Link to Windows feature within the Quick Panel of the Galaxy Note 10 models. The feature can be used to establish a connection with a Windows 10 PC and to receive real-time notifications as well as message alerts directly on the large screen.

On the specifications front, the dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 runs Android 9 Pie with the latest One UI version on top. There is a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Infinity-O Display along with a Dynamic AMOLED panel. Under the hood, the handset has the octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Galaxy Note 10 houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with a wide-angle (77 degrees) lens that sports a variable aperture (f/1.5-f/2.4) and has optical image stabilisation (OIS). The setup also includes a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle (123 degrees) lens that has an f/2.2 aperture and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.1 telephoto lens (45 degrees) and OIS support.

For selfies, the Galaxy Note 10 has a hole-punch design that includes a 10-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens that has an 80-degree field of view.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has 256GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable. Connectivity options include 4G (LTE Cat. 20), Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, MST, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, RBG light sensor, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of power, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 packs a 3,500mAh battery that works along with the bundled 25W charger. The phone measures 151x71.8x7.9mm and weighs 168 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ specifications

There are many hardware similarities between the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+. Both phones also come with S Pen support and run One UI based on Android Pie.

However, on the distinguished part, the Galaxy Note 10+ has a larger 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) Infinity-O Display. The phone also has 12GB of RAM and two storage options -- 256GB and 512GB that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

On the part of optics, the Galaxy Note 10+ has the same rear camera setup that comes on the Galaxy Note 10. There is an additional DepthVision Camera, though.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports up to 45W fast charging. Lastly, the device measures 162.3x77.2x7.9mm and weighs 196 grams.