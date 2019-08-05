Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch is just a couple of days away. But ahead of the formal launch, the rumour mill has churned out some last-minute rumours to help us understand what we would see officially later this week. One of the recent leaks is revealing the distinct colour options of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ that are heading to India soon. It also suggests the absence of the 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy Note 10+. Similarly, plenty of hands-on of the Galaxy Note 10+ has surfaced on the Web. A glimpse at the new Galaxy Watch Active is also available from South Korea just ahead of the official launch.

The 256GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be available in India in Aura Black, Aura Red, and Aura Glow colour options, while its 512GB storage option will be available only in Aura White colour, reports Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with MySmartPrice. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, is said to be available in 512GB storage model with Aura Black and Aura Glow colour options, whereas its 1TB storage model would have Aura White, Aura Black, and Aura Glow colour variants.

The latest leak by Agarwal suggests that the 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy Note 10+ might not be launched in India. Nevertheless, the tipster does say that he may get the information about the 256GB storage variant at a later stage.

Meanwhile, WinFuture has leaked the accessories that Samsung would unveil for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ later this week. There is a case with a stripe of transparent plastic at the right edge -- suggesting a new Always On Display technology. The case is said to alert users about calls and other notifications.

Further, the source has leaked a Red colour case render that also shows the Galaxy Note 10 in a Red colour option. This could be the Aura Red variant.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 appears to have a new cover and a bold, Red colour option

Photo Credit: WinFuture

There is also the USB Type-C charger that looks similar to one that comes bundled with the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy S10 5G. It could support 25W fast charging technology. However, the Galaxy Note 10+ particularly would come with 45W fast charging support, though we can expect Samsung to offer the 25W charger in the box.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could get a new charger

Photo Credit: WinFuture

If storage variants, case renders, or bundled accessories aren't of your interest, there are some hands-on images to grab your focus. A video has been posted on Weibo that has reportedly been recorded in a subway in South Korea -- showcasing the Galaxy Note 10+ in the wild. There is a watermarking sign on either side of the display to highlight that the phone is designed particularly for a Samsung staff member or mobile carrier staff member. However, looks similar to what has been presumed to be the actual Galaxy Note 10+ -- sporting a hole-punch display and sharp-edged corners.

Korean source Underkg.co.kr has also managed to post a couple of leaked images. One of the images highlights the design of the new Galaxy Watch Active that could emerge as the Galaxy Watch Active 2, while the other one is supposedly showcasing the Galaxy Note 10+ along with a flip cover.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Note 10+ appear in live images

Photo Credit: Underkg.co.kr

A tipster who goes by pseudonym Ice Universe on Twitter has claimed that the Galaxy Note 10 will come with a 1/2.55-inch 12-megapixel image sensor. The new image sensor has been compared with the 40-megapixel 1/1.7-inch and 40-megapixel 1/1.55-inch image sensors tipped for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. It is speculated that using the latest image sensor, the Galaxy Note 10 would not be able to beat the Mate 30 Pro in terms of camera hardware.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 camera specifications leaked, too

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ice Universe

Recently, Samsung teased the arrival of a new Exynos SoC that could be the Exynos 9825 and debut on the Galaxy Note 10 models. The company is set to reveal the details around the new Exynos model at its forthcoming event. The event is scheduled for 4pm ET in New York on August 7 (1:30am IST on August 8).