Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ India Launch Event Set for August 20: How to Watch Live Stream, Price in India, Availability, More

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ India Launch Event Set for August 20: How to Watch Live Stream, Price in India, Availability, More

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in India starts at Rs. 69,999, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price in India starts at Rs. 79,999.

By | Updated: 14 August 2019 12:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ India Launch Event Set for August 20: How to Watch Live Stream, Price in India, Availability, More

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will go on sale on August 23

Highlights
  • The phones are already up for pre-booking in India
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price in India starts at Rs. 79,999
  • The event will be held at Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will officially be launched in India on August 20. The company is sending out official invites for the event scheduled to be held at the Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru. The event will begin at 12pm IST, and will be live streamed on various platforms. The company has already revealed the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ pricing and availability details earlier, and the sale is set to start at August 23.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price in India, launch event timings, live stream details

The Samsung invite is minimalistic and reads, ‘See you at Samsung Opera House, Bengaluru'. The company will hopefully have the devices on display and reveal more launch offers then. The event, as mentioned, will begin at 12pm IST, and will be held at Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru. The event will be livestreamed on the official English and Hindi websites.

As for price, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in India is set at Rs. 69,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, is priced in India from Rs. 79,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The company did not reveal the price of the 12GB + 512GB model, and hopefully it will be revealed at the August 20 event. The phones should arrive in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura White colour variants.

Both Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will go on sale in India beginning August 23. The phones are already up for pre-orders, and will continue through August 22. The consumers can pre-book the phone via select retail outlets as well as online retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Samsung Online Store, and Tata Cliq.

In terms of the pre-booking offers, the consumers will get a cashback of Rs. 6,000 when using HDFC Bank credit or debits cards at retail outlets and Samsung Online Store. Same cashback is available by using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards at Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Tata Cliq. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ buyers will also be eligible to buy the Galaxy Watch Active at Rs. 9,999, down from its existing retail price of Rs. 19,990.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 runs Android 9.0 Pie with the company's One UI on top. It comes with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of inbuilt storage that isn't expandable via microSD card slot. It bears a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Infinity-O Display with a Dynamic AMOLED panel that supports HDR10+ and dynamic tone mapping. The phone is powered by octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC that was announced just hours before the Galaxy Note 10 launch event.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10, with a 12-megapixel wide-angle (77 degrees) primary sensor that has a variable aperture from f/1.5-f/2.4 as well as optical image stabilisation (OIS). The setup also features a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle (123 degrees) lens and an f/2.2 aperture. Finally, it bears a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens (45 degrees), an f/2.1 aperture, and OIS.

On the front, in the hole-punch that sits on the centre, top part of the display, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a 10-megapixel sensor with autofocus, an f/2.2 aperture, and a 80-degree field of view. Connectivity options include 4G (LTE Cat. 20), Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, MST, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, RBG light sensor, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor on board. It runs on a 3,500mAh battery, and ships with a 25W charger in the box. It measures 151x71.8x7.9mm and weighs 168 grams. The all-new S Pen features a 6-axis sensor with a gyroscope and acceleration sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ specifications

On the other hand, in terms of the differences, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) Infinity-O Display with the same panel type. It comes with 12GB of RAM, with two storage options - 256GB and 512GB - both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy Note 10+ has nearly the same setup - with the exception of a DepthVision Camera (with a VGA or 0.3-megapixels resolution) in addition, placed below the flash module. It features a larger 4,300mAh battery, and supports up to 45W fast charging. It measures 162.3x77.2x7.9mm and weighs 196 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
HTC Wildfire X With Triple Rear Cameras, Octa-Core SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Amazon Launches Automated Messaging Assistant in Hindi to Ease Shopping
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ India Launch Event Set for August 20: How to Watch Live Stream, Price in India, Availability, More
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HTC Wildfire X Arrives in India With Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Sacred Games 2 Release Time Brought Forward by Over 12 Hours
  3. HTC Set to Launch New Smartphone in India on August 14
  4. WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock Feature Finally Comes to Android
  5. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  6. Mi A3 Set to Launch in India on August 21, Will Be Available via Amazon
  7. Vivo S1 Review
  8. Realme 5 Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera to Launch on August 20
  9. Realme 5 to Launch in India on August 20, Flipkart Reveals
  10. Vivo S1 to Go on Sale via Online Retailers in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Gets Rid of Its Home Screen Widget on Android With Latest Update
  2. Indian Student in US Sentenced to 1-Year in Prison for Damaging University Computers
  3. Sacred Games 2 Release Time Brought Forward by Over 12 Hours
  4. 15-Inch MacBook Pro Models Affected by Battery Recall Banned on Flights by US FAA
  5. Google's Job Search Said to Draw Antitrust Complaints From Rivals
  6. Twitter Testing a Way to Let You Follow Topics Like Users
  7. Apple-Supplier Foxconn's Second-Quarter Profit Falls Less Than Expected
  8. Elon Musk Says Building a City on Mars Could Cost Up to $10 Trillion
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update Brings Infection Mode With Dedicated Map, New Character System, and More
  10. Oculus VR Co-Founder Nate Mitchell Steps Down After 7 Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.