Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will officially be launched in India on August 20. The company is sending out official invites for the event scheduled to be held at the Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru. The event will begin at 12pm IST, and will be live streamed on various platforms. The company has already revealed the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ pricing and availability details earlier, and the sale is set to start at August 23.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ price in India, launch event timings, live stream details

The Samsung invite is minimalistic and reads, ‘See you at Samsung Opera House, Bengaluru'. The company will hopefully have the devices on display and reveal more launch offers then. The event, as mentioned, will begin at 12pm IST, and will be held at Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru. The event will be livestreamed on the official English and Hindi websites.

As for price, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in India is set at Rs. 69,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, is priced in India from Rs. 79,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The company did not reveal the price of the 12GB + 512GB model, and hopefully it will be revealed at the August 20 event. The phones should arrive in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura White colour variants.

Both Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will go on sale in India beginning August 23. The phones are already up for pre-orders, and will continue through August 22. The consumers can pre-book the phone via select retail outlets as well as online retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Samsung Online Store, and Tata Cliq.

In terms of the pre-booking offers, the consumers will get a cashback of Rs. 6,000 when using HDFC Bank credit or debits cards at retail outlets and Samsung Online Store. Same cashback is available by using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards at Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Tata Cliq. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ buyers will also be eligible to buy the Galaxy Watch Active at Rs. 9,999, down from its existing retail price of Rs. 19,990.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 runs Android 9.0 Pie with the company's One UI on top. It comes with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of inbuilt storage that isn't expandable via microSD card slot. It bears a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Infinity-O Display with a Dynamic AMOLED panel that supports HDR10+ and dynamic tone mapping. The phone is powered by octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC that was announced just hours before the Galaxy Note 10 launch event.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10, with a 12-megapixel wide-angle (77 degrees) primary sensor that has a variable aperture from f/1.5-f/2.4 as well as optical image stabilisation (OIS). The setup also features a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle (123 degrees) lens and an f/2.2 aperture. Finally, it bears a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens (45 degrees), an f/2.1 aperture, and OIS.

On the front, in the hole-punch that sits on the centre, top part of the display, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a 10-megapixel sensor with autofocus, an f/2.2 aperture, and a 80-degree field of view. Connectivity options include 4G (LTE Cat. 20), Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, MST, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, RBG light sensor, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor on board. It runs on a 3,500mAh battery, and ships with a 25W charger in the box. It measures 151x71.8x7.9mm and weighs 168 grams. The all-new S Pen features a 6-axis sensor with a gyroscope and acceleration sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ specifications

On the other hand, in terms of the differences, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) Infinity-O Display with the same panel type. It comes with 12GB of RAM, with two storage options - 256GB and 512GB - both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy Note 10+ has nearly the same setup - with the exception of a DepthVision Camera (with a VGA or 0.3-megapixels resolution) in addition, placed below the flash module. It features a larger 4,300mAh battery, and supports up to 45W fast charging. It measures 162.3x77.2x7.9mm and weighs 196 grams.