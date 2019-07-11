Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Spotted on US FCC Ahead of Launch Next Month, Photos Tip Design Details

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ have passed through FCC certification with model numbers SM-N975F and SM-N976B respectively.

By | Updated: 11 July 2019 18:58 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series set to launch on August 7

Highlights
  • FCC certification hints at imminent launch next month
  • The phones carry model numbers SM-N975F and SM-N976B
  • The FCC photos reiterate the triple rear camera setup

Samsung is hosting an event on August 7, and it is largely expected to launch the Galaxy Note 10 series. The phone is expected to come in multiple variants this time around – the Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy Note 10+, and possibly a 5G variant too. Out of these, two variants have now been spotted on US FCC, and the listings give away design of the Galaxy Note 10+ ahead of the official launch. The phone is seen to sport a triple camera setup at the back, and a hole-punch display up front.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ have passed through US FCC certification with model number SM-N975F and SM-N976B respectively. The Galaxy Note 10+ photos from the US FCC listing were spotted by XDA Developers first, and the images clearly reiterate the triple rear camera setup at the back aligned vertically, and placed in the top left corner. This is in line with past render leaks.

Samsung is dropping the 3.5mm audio jack from the Galaxy Note 10+, also the dedicated Bixby button. The power and volume buttons are seen to sit on the left edge. The phone is expected to sport an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor, and a hole-punch camera in the centre. There is also an earpiece seen above the front camera. The dimensions listed on the US FCC listing are 162.3x77.4x7.9mm, and it will sport dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (wi-Fi 6), and Bluetooth v5.

samsunggalaxynote10 main fcc Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ photos on FCC
Photo Credit: XDA Developers

In any case, the US FCC listings suggest that the Galaxy Note 10 series launch is imminent. The company has already sent invites for the launch event on August 7.

As mentioned, there is also expected to be a Galaxy Note 10 5G variant at launch, and it is rumoured to offer up to 1TB of storage, and pack up to 12GB of RAM. It might sport a more premium ceramic finish on the back as well.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, FCC
