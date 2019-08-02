Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Rumoured to Debut in US With Exynos 9825 SoC, Dbrand Skins Show Off Back Panel

Verizon customers are said to receive Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC-powered Galaxy Note 10.

Updated: 2 August 2019 18:58 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch is set in the US for August 7

Highlights
  • Tipster Evan Blass has made fresh claim about Galaxy Note 10 US models
  • Samsung has a track record of offering Snapdragon-powered flagships in US
  • Dbrand is taking pre-orders for Galaxy Note 10 skins and wraps

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is set to debut on August 7. But just days ahead of its formal launch, a rumour has emerged online that claims the South Korean giant is set to unveil Exynos 9825 SoC-powered Galaxy Note 10 in the US market. This is odd especially if we look at the historical record of the company that has brought its flagships to the US market with a Qualcomm SoC instead of its in-house Exynos chipset. In a separate development, smartphone skin and case maker Dbrand has started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ skins and wraps. The product listings on the Dbrand site show off the back panel of the upcoming Samsung flagships.

Prolific tipster Evan Blass through his Twitter account @evleaks has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 models in the US will come with the Eyxnos 9825 SoC -- just like their global variants. However, the Verizon-locked Galaxy Note 10 models are said to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Samsung has so far preferred bringing Qualcomm chipsets on the US variants of its flagship smartphones. The exception in the case was the Galaxy S6, which was unveiled back in 2015, that had debuted in the US with an Exynos chipset.

The preference to the Exynos SoC over the top-end Snapdragon SoC would not bring any noticeable change for users as both chipsets are designed to deliver comparable performance results. Also, Samsung might have decided to continue with the Snapdragon chip specifically for the Verizon version of the Galaxy Note 10 to support its CDMA network in the country.

In the past, we have seen some benchmark listing of the Galaxy Note 10 model featuring the Exynos 9825 SoC. It carries the model number SM-970F. The Snapdragon SoC variant, on the other hand, appears to have the model number SM-970V.

Alongside the rumour around its chipset, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 along with the Galaxy Note 10+ skins and wraps have made their way to Dbrand. The Canadian brand has listed skins and wraps of both new Galaxy Note phones for pre-orders.

The listings on the Dbrand site suggest that Samsung would bring the Galaxy Note 10 models in both Black and White-ish Purple Blue colour options. Also, while the Galaxy Note 10 back appears in the listing sports a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash, the Galaxy Note 10+ seems to have a dedicated ToF (Time-of-Flight) sensor alongside the triple rear cameras.

samsung galaxy note 10 plus back dbrand Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ back panels featured on Dbrand
Photo Credit: Dbrand

 

Moreover, the back panel of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ featured on the Dbrand site look similar to what we saw in the recent renders.

Samsung is launching the Galaxy Note 10 -- may be alongside the Galaxy Note 10+ -- on August 7. The launch event is taking place in New York at 4pm ET (1:30am IST on August 8).

