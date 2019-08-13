Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Display Awarded A+ Rating by DisplayMate, Sets 13 Quality Records in Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Display Awarded A+ Rating by DisplayMate, Sets 13 Quality Records in Review

The Galaxy S10+, Google Pixel 3, and iPhone XS Max were also awarded the A+ rating by DisplayMate.

13 August 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Display Awarded A+ Rating by DisplayMate, Sets 13 Quality Records in Review

The phone’s display is claimed to offer the highest contrast ratio in ambient lighting

Highlights
  • Galaxy Note 10+ display was found to have a screen reflectance of 4.3
  • The 0.4JNCD rating is the highest colour accuracy offered by any phone
  • Its display is capable of reproducing 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ introduces a new design language, some notable camera hardware upgrades, and a host of new features. After topping the DxOMark's charts as the highest-rated smartphone for photography, the Galaxy Note 10+ has added another accolade to its name. DisplayMate has awarded the Galaxy Note 10+ an A+ grade for its display, which is the highest rating awarded by it for a smartphone's display quality. The latest Note flagship also set a total of 13 records for parameters such as colour accuracy, peak luminance, and image contrast accuracy during the quality testing to earn the DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award.

DisplayMate mentions that the display of Galaxy Note 10+ has the highest absolute colour accuracy that makes it virtually indistinguishable from the perfect standard, and also offers the highest image contrast accuracy and intensity scale accuracy. Moreover, the panel's peak display brightness (1,308 nits) and full screen brightness (793 nits) are the highest values recorded by DisplayMate. The latest Note flagship's panel was also found to have a low screen reflectance of 4.3 percent. You can read DisplayMate's entire review here.

“Galaxy Note10+ is the most innovative and high-performance Smartphone Display that we have ever Lab tested”, DisplayMate noted in its review of the Galaxy Note 10+. The new phone continues Samsung's winning streak as the Samsung Galaxy S10 was also awarded the A+ DisplayMate rating, which was also granted to the Google Pixel 3 XL and iPhone XS Max shortly after.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ packs a 6.80-inch QHD+ (3040x1440 pixels) AMOLED Infinity-O display that is HDR10+ certified with Dynamic Tone Mapping. Samsung claims that it can achieve 100 percent mobile colour volume in the DCI-P3 colour range, offers 1,200 nits of peak brightness, features a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and comes with a TUV Rheinland certification for cutting down blue light exposure and providing a more comfortable viewing experience.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus DisplayMate
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Display Awarded A+ Rating by DisplayMate, Sets 13 Quality Records in Review
