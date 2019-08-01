Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Surfaces in Aura White Colour Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 also popped up in a dark pinkish hue. 

By | Updated: 1 August 2019 13:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Surfaces in Aura White Colour Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in Aura White with the matching S Pen

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is expected to be sold in multiple colours
  • Aura White is expected to be a plain white colour variant 
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s dark pink shade has also leaked online

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will be launching in an Aura White colour variant if a new leak is to be believed. Similarly, just a couple of days ago it was the Galaxy Note 10, whose press renders had leaked in two different paint jobs. We are just days away from Samsung's August 7 press event, where the company will be officially unveiling the new Galaxy Note 10 lineup. It is expected to include two phones – Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, with a 5G variant for Note 10+.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has tweeted, that the Galaxy Note 10+ will be coming in an Aura White colour option with the matching S Pen. This variant doesn't seem to have the gradient finish that is present on the Prism White Galaxy S10 models, but instead it sports a simple plain white paint job. Additionally, the tweet also shows the pink colour variant of the Galaxy Note 10, if that's what you fancy.

So far the leaks have indicated that the Galaxy Note 10 smartphones will be coming in gradient silver, Aura Glow, and a glossy black paint job, in addition to the just leaked Aura White and Pink colours for the Note 10+ and Note 10 respectively.

Separately, an alleged new render for the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G variant has popped up online. The render shows the phone in a colour similar to the Galaxy S10's Prism White. Apart from the colour, it is pretty much the same design as the regular Galaxy Note 10+.

As mentioned earlier, we are less than a week away from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Note 10 smartphones that's about to take place in New York on August 7. And it looks like we'll soon get all the answers.

To recap, the Galaxy Note 10 series phones are expected to hit the shelves on August 23. Meanwhile, Samsung has already started taking reservations for the Galaxy Note 10 in the US with a trade-in offer in tow.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 10
