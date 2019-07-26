Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Aura Glow Colour Leaked With Blue S Pen

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ will come in an Aura Glow colour.

By | Updated: 26 July 2019 19:35 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @ishanagarwal24

Samsung will reportedly offer the Galaxy Note 10 in Aura Glow

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will launch on August 8 in India
  • It could be powered by the Samsung Exynos SoC
  • The Aura Glow colour variant has a Blue S Pen

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will launch in India on August 8 but barely anything about these smartphones is unknown at the moment. Thanks to multiple leaks that have taken place over the past few months we already know what these devices look like and the key specifications of these devices. We have seen photos and renders of these devices but now high-res renders fn the Galaxy Note 10 series have leaked out and also reveal the name of the colour variant.

The new high-res renders are courtesy serial tipster Ishan Agarwal which reveals the Galaxy Note 10 series in the Aura Glow colour. It can also be seen that the S Pen, which is a highlight feature of the Note series, is finished in Blue. As per earlier leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 sports a 6.3-inch display with QHD+ resolution while the Galaxy Note 10+ sports a much bigger 6.8-inch QHD+ panel.

Both these smartphones will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC in the US but we can expect the Indian version to be powered by an Exynos processor. Tipster Evan Blass tweeted that the phones will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The Galaxy Note 10 packs in a 3600mAh battery while the Galaxy Note 10+ will sport a much bigger 4300mAh battery and is said to have expandable storage. Both these smartphones are said to support 45W fast charging and come with a 25W charger in the box. The Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ will be able to charge other devices wirelessly via their 15W PowerShare feature.

The S Pen is said to support “Air Action” gestures which will allow the S Pen to do actions without touching the display. The Galaxy Note 10 devices are tipped to share the same triple camera setup at the back but the Galaxy Note 10+ is said to sport an additional ToF sensor.

With numerous leaks, very little is unknown about the Galaxy Note 10 twins. As the launch is only a few days away, we won't have to wait for long for full details and a retail price.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
