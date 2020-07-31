Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are reportedly receiving the August 2020 Android security patch. Samsung seems to be carrying out a stages roll-out for this update since only a handful of Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ users have reported getting the software update. Currently, the software update is rolling out in Germany but we can expect Samsung to roll it out to other countries soon.

Samsung recently reportedly rolled out a software update for its Galaxy S10 series that also received the August security patch. The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ software rollout was reported by SamMobile. This new software update has the N975FXXS6CTGA/ N975FOXM6CTGA / N975FXXS6CTGA version numbers. The changelog for this software update does not mention any new features or bug fixes and it seems that it only has the updated security patch.

If you are a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or a Galaxy Note 10+ user, you will get a notification for this over-the-air update that is about 169MB in size. You can also make the smartphone look for the software update manually by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ are currently flagship smartphones in the Galaxy Note series and are expected to be replaced by the Galaxy Note 20 series soon - with the latter's launch expected on August 5 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series was launched in India in August last year. Both the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ are powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC. These smartphones also have an Infinity-O Display with a hole-punch in the centre. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 sports a 3,500mAh battery while the bigger Galaxy Note 10+ packs in a 4,300mAh battery.