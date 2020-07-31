Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Start Receiving August 2020 Android Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Start Receiving August 2020 Android Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series update changelog only mentions the August security patch

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 31 July 2020 19:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Start Receiving August 2020 Android Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ were launched last year

Highlights
  • The software update is 169mb in size
  • Changelog does not mention any changes
  • Samsung recently rolled-out an update for the Galaxy S10 series

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are reportedly receiving the August 2020 Android security patch. Samsung seems to be carrying out a stages roll-out for this update since only a handful of Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ users have reported getting the software update. Currently, the software update is rolling out in Germany but we can expect Samsung to roll it out to other countries soon.

Samsung recently reportedly rolled out a software update for its Galaxy S10 series that also received the August security patch. The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ software rollout was reported by SamMobile. This new software update has the N975FXXS6CTGA/ N975FOXM6CTGA / N975FXXS6CTGA version numbers. The changelog for this software update does not mention any new features or bug fixes and it seems that it only has the updated security patch.

samsung galaxy note 10 galaxy note10 plus Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is receiving a software update

 

If you are a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or a Galaxy Note 10+ user, you will get a notification for this over-the-air update that is about 169MB in size. You can also make the smartphone look for the software update manually by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ are currently flagship smartphones in the Galaxy Note series and are expected to be replaced by the Galaxy Note 20 series soon - with the latter's launch expected on August 5 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series was launched in India in August last year. Both the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ are powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC. These smartphones also have an Infinity-O Display with a hole-punch in the centre. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 sports a 3,500mAh battery while the bigger Galaxy Note 10+ packs in a 4,300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Bundled charger is really fast
  • Bad
  • Camera Scene Optimiser needs tweaks
  • Size and weight could be issues for some users
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 9825
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1440x3040 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy writes reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Nvidia Said to Be in Advanced Talks to Buy SoftBank’s Chip Company ARM

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Start Receiving August 2020 Android Security Patch: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Debuts in India With Snapdragon 720G, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  3. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  6. Google Pixel 4a With Hole-Punch Display Teased to Launch on August 3
  7. Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Launched in India
  8. Apple Confirms New iPhone Models Won’t Debut in September
  9. Oppo Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India
  10. Syska Group Launches Smartwatch in India Featuring Heart Rate Sensor
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Start Receiving August 2020 Android Security Patch: Report
  2. Noise Colorfit Nav Smartwatch With GPS Launched in India at Rs. 3,999, Sale Starts August 6
  3. Nvidia Said to Be in Advanced Talks to Buy SoftBank’s Chip Company ARM
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra With Exynos 990 Spotted on Geekbench, Scores Lower Than Snapdragon Model: Reports
  5. TikTok Promises Over $2 Billion for Creators as US Ban, Reels Competition Looms
  6. EA Posts Strong Results on Increased Player Engagement, Video Game Sales During Pandemic
  7. Nearby Sharing Feature Now Available on Windows via Chrome: Report
  8. Realme V5 Price, AnTuTu Benchmarks Tipped Ahead of Launch on August 3
  9. OnePlus Nord Display Shows Strange ‘Tinting’ Effect, Some Early Users Complain
  10. Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3i Get July 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes, More With Latest Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com