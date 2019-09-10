Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series, Galaxy A50s, More Samsung Devices Get ARCore Support

‘Google Play Services for AR’ support has arrived for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Samsung Galaxy A50s, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6.

By | Updated: 10 September 2019 18:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ gets support for ‘Google Play Services for AR’

Highlights
  • ARCore renamed to ‘Google Play Services for AR’ on Google Play
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 are also receiving the support
  • Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A90 5G have also got support

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Samsung Galaxy A50s, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 are all receiving ARCore support. Google has renamed ARCore to ‘Google Play Services for AR', and it is rolling out the support to the mentioned five Samsung devices. In addition, the changelog also says that the services now support 60fps rendering. Google recently added ‘Google Play Services for AR' support for many devices like LG G8S, LG Style 2, LG Stylo 5, Realme X, Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), and Mi A3.

‘Google Play Services for AR' support has arrived for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Samsung Galaxy A50s, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. If you are an owner of any of these mentioned devices, the Google Play Services for AR will install itself automatically in the background, without you having to manually do anything. Android Police was the first to report about this development, and the phones are also mentioned in Google's ARCore supported devices list. Support for Google Play Services for AR will enables augmented reality (AR) experiences built with an ARCore SDK.

Another change includes the renaming of the ARCore Play Store listing to ‘Google Play Services for AR'. The changelog suggests that support for 60fps rendering has also arrived on devices that support it. This will enable smoother previews and improved AR videos on devices like the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 series.

Further reading: ARCore, Google Play Services for AR, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy A50s, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
