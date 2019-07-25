Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G Image Surfaces Online, Shows a Triple Rear Camera Setup

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G is seemingly headed to Verizon in the US and those who pre-order may get a Galaxy Note 10 for free.

By | Updated: 25 July 2019 15:09 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G Image Surfaces Online, Shows a Triple Rear Camera Setup

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Evleaks

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G will feature three cameras at the back

Highlights
  • Samsung is launching the Galaxy Note 10 on August 7
  • Galaxy Note 10 Plus is also expected to launch alongside the Note 10
  • The 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is likely to arrive on Verizon

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy Note 10 on August 7. We've seen plenty of leaks over the last few weeks detailing the upcoming phone's design, specifications, and even possible prices. This year, the Galaxy Note 10 is likely to arrive in two different variants, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and Samsung is expected to announce a 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus at the August 7 launch event as well.

We now seem to have some more details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G variant, thanks to popular tipster Evan Blass, who has shared a promo image of the upcoming 5G phone. The leaked image with Verizon branding suggests the name of the phone, 'Galaxy Note 10+ 5G', and confirms availability on Verizon's 5G network in the US.

Based on the leaked image, we can make out that the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G will feature three rear cameras, much like the Galaxy Note 10. Previous leaks had suggested that the regular Galaxy Note 10 Plus variant will include an additional ToF sensor at the rear, but the Note 10 Plus 5G seems to be missing that.

The leaked image also suggests that customers who pre-order the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G variant will also receive the Galaxy Note 10 for free. The 5G variant of the Galaxy S10 5G costs around $1,300 (roughly Rs. 90,000) in the US, and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G is likely to cost a few hundred dollars more. Earlier, we saw official renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus regular variant getting leaked alongside the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

According to previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus will include a large 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display and a big 4,300mAh battery. The phone will feature up to 12GB RAM and will include 512GB UFS 3.0 storage, according to leaks.

Galaxy Note 10 Plus may also support 45W fast charging, and is likely to ship with a 25W fast charger. It is said to be powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC/ Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC (depending on the market). Additionally, the phone is rumoured to packs three rear cameras along with an extra ToF sensor. The Note 10 duo are also expected to feature better photography skills compared to the S10 series.

Samsung, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus
