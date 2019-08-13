Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Claims Top in DxOMark Camera Review, Also Reigns Supreme in Selfie Rankings

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Claims Top in DxOMark Camera Review, Also Reigns Supreme in Selfie Rankings

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G will face tough completion from upcoming flagships like the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Google Pixel 4, and Apple’s 2019 iPhone line-up.

By | Updated: 13 August 2019 11:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Claims Top in DxOMark Camera Review, Also Reigns Supreme in Selfie Rankings

The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G packs triple rear cameras assisted by a ToF sensor

Highlights
  • Galaxy Note 10+ 5G’s DxOMark score of 113 pips the Huawei P30 Pro
  • The phone’s selfie score of 99 is also the highest in DxOMark’s database
  • It is claimed to offer good noise reduction and stabilisation in videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, the latest and greatest from the South Korean electronics giant, has been crowned the new champion of DxOMark's smartphone camera ratings. The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G was awarded a chart-topping score of 113 points for its overall photography and videography prowess, dethroning the Huawei P30 Pro. Moreover, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G also emerged as the best smartphone for taking selfies in DxOMark's camera review, scoring an impressive 99 points ahead of the Asus ZenFone 6, which now sits at the second spot with a tally of 98 points. As the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G features the same camera specifications as the Galaxy Note 10+, we can expect the latter, more widely available model to also offer similar camera specifications.

The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G comes equipped with a 12-megapixel primary camera with a variable-aperture (f/1.5-2.4) lens, assisted by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 12–megapixel telephoto camera, and a ToF sensor. On the front is a 10-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The Samsung flagship, which was lauded for its impressive noise control and accurate target exposure, now sits at the top of DxOMark's overall smartphone camera and selfie performance rankings as well.

The tally of 113 points puts the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G ahead of the Huawei P30 Pro (112), which has been at the top spot, Honor 20 Pro (111), and the OnePlus 7 Pro (111). The new Note flagship also managed to pip the Asus ZenFone 6 by scoring 99 points ahead of the latter's 98 selfie score. Thanks to a rotating camera module, the Asus ZenFone 6Z employs the rear camera hardware for selfies as well, but the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G surprisingly beat the Asus flagship despite using a single front-facing camera.

Among the Galaxy Note 10's strengths, DxOMark notes that the phone comes with a fast and accurate autofocus mechanism, and produces impressive bokeh shots with good blur effect and highlights. Moreover, the zoomed-in photos are claimed to offer a healthy amount of detail, and the stabilisation in videos has been lauded as well. As for the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G's shortcomings in the camera department, the phone was seen occasionally producing oversaturated colours, intermittent depth issue in bokeh shots, and loss of texture in videos captured in low-light scenarios.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G DxOMark, DxOMark
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Mi Super Sale Offers Price Cuts on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi A2, More
PVR Cinemas, INOX Respond to Jio’s ‘First-Day-First-Show’ Initiative
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Claims Top in DxOMark Camera Review, Also Reigns Supreme in Selfie Rankings
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Is Now Tipped to Launch on October 15
  3. Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India Today
  4. Mi A3 India Launch Teased Less Than a Month After Its Global Debut
  5. Jio Fiber Commercial Launch Date and Other Announcements at Reliance AGM
  6. Realme 5 to Launch in India on August 20, Flipkart Reveals
  7. Mi Super Sale Kicks Off, Price Slashed on Several Redmi Phones
  8. Google Nest Hub India Launch Tipped to Be Soon, Price Leaked
  9. India’s Biggest Cinema Chains Respond to Jio ‘First-Day-First-Show’
  10. Jio Set-Top Box With Gaming, Mixed Reality Support Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. PVR Cinemas, INOX Respond to Jio’s ‘First-Day-First-Show’ Initiative
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Claims Top in DxOMark Camera Review, Also Reigns Supreme in Selfie Rankings
  3. Mi Super Sale Offers Price Cuts on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi A2, More
  4. Verizon to Sell Tumblr to WordPress Owner
  5. Kerala Floods: Airtel, BSNL, Vodafone-Idea Offer Voice, Data Benefits to Customers
  6. Realme 5 Series Phone India Launch Set for August 20, Flipkart Reveals
  7. Jio GigaFiber Plans, Fiber Commercial Launch Date, Jio Set-Top Box, and More Announced
  8. Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India Today: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  9. Google Invites Startups for Third Batch of Launchpad Accelerator India
  10. Google Nest Hub India Launch Tipped to Be as Early as Next Week, With Price Tag of Rs. 8,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.