Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Could Ditch the Headphone Jack, All Physical Buttons: Report

If the rumours turn out to be true, Galaxy Note 10 will be the company’s first phone without a headphone jack.

By | Updated: 31 May 2019 15:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Could Ditch the Headphone Jack, All Physical Buttons: Report

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 10 in the coming few months

Highlights
  • Galaxy Note 10 might not come with a headphone jack
  • Samsung may also remove all physical buttons from the phone
  • Galaxy Note 10 is expected to arrive in two models

Until now, Samsung has refrained from removing the 3.5mm headphone jack from its smartphones. It's a decision that has kept a lot of smartphone buyers happy. But the company may be looking to change things with the upcoming Galaxy Note 10. Fresh rumours suggest that Samsung might remove the 3.5mm headphone jack from its upcoming Galaxy Note 10 smartphone. Not only that, but Samsung might also remove all physical buttons from the phone in a major shake-up.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 is likely to use capacitive or pressure-sensitive areas instead of physical buttons for power and volume, Android Police reports. The publication cites sources 'familiar' with the company's plans.

Samsung may be a little late to the party. Other smartphone manufacturers including Apple, Huawei, OnePlus, and others have already removed the good old headphone jack from their phones. The decision lead to wider adoption for wireless earphones and headphones amongst customers, which have also become slightly more affordable over the years.

We don't quite know why Samsung may be planning to axe the headphone jack from its Galaxy Note 10 yet. The company could explain this in their own words once it launches the phone. However, removing the headphone jack could possibly reduce complexity in the phone's internal design, and help increase battery capacity.

As for the physical buttons, it does seem like an interesting move. One logical explanation could be a better, probably stronger, unibody frame for the phone. This could also translate into the Galaxy Note 10 being a more premium device this year. Of course, all of these are based purely on rumours and speculations floating around.

Recent reports have suggested that the next-generation Galaxy Note could be launched in two distinct models. The lower-end variant is expected to ship with a 3,400mAh battery. A leaked render has also revealed the phone's vertically aligned rear cameras. Additionally, the phone is rumoured feature a hole-punch display.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy Note 10
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Nokia Event on June 6 May See Launch of a Feature for Low Light Photography, Teaser Hints
Huawei Nova 5i Spotted on Geekbench, FCC, Tipped to Pack 4GB RAM and Android 9 Pie
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Could Ditch the Headphone Jack, All Physical Buttons: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7S to Go on Open Sale in India From Tonight via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. T-Series Becomes First YouTube Channel to Reach 100 Million Subscribers
  3. Redmi Note 7S Review
  4. Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display With a 5.5-Inch Screen Unveiled
  5. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Announced With Refreshed Design
  6. This is What the Samsung Galaxy M40 Will Look Like
  7. This May Be the First Samsung Phone Without a Headphone Jack
  8. Moto Z4 With 48-Megapixel Camera, Moto Mods Support Launched
  9. Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. Redmi K20 vs Realme X
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.