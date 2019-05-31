Until now, Samsung has refrained from removing the 3.5mm headphone jack from its smartphones. It's a decision that has kept a lot of smartphone buyers happy. But the company may be looking to change things with the upcoming Galaxy Note 10. Fresh rumours suggest that Samsung might remove the 3.5mm headphone jack from its upcoming Galaxy Note 10 smartphone. Not only that, but Samsung might also remove all physical buttons from the phone in a major shake-up.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 is likely to use capacitive or pressure-sensitive areas instead of physical buttons for power and volume, Android Police reports. The publication cites sources 'familiar' with the company's plans.

Samsung may be a little late to the party. Other smartphone manufacturers including Apple, Huawei, OnePlus, and others have already removed the good old headphone jack from their phones. The decision lead to wider adoption for wireless earphones and headphones amongst customers, which have also become slightly more affordable over the years.

We don't quite know why Samsung may be planning to axe the headphone jack from its Galaxy Note 10 yet. The company could explain this in their own words once it launches the phone. However, removing the headphone jack could possibly reduce complexity in the phone's internal design, and help increase battery capacity.

As for the physical buttons, it does seem like an interesting move. One logical explanation could be a better, probably stronger, unibody frame for the phone. This could also translate into the Galaxy Note 10 being a more premium device this year. Of course, all of these are based purely on rumours and speculations floating around.

Recent reports have suggested that the next-generation Galaxy Note could be launched in two distinct models. The lower-end variant is expected to ship with a 3,400mAh battery. A leaked render has also revealed the phone's vertically aligned rear cameras. Additionally, the phone is rumoured feature a hole-punch display.