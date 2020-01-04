Samsung has finally announced the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the highly anticipated watered-down version of the Galaxy Note 10. After a torrent of leaks, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite has finally gone official packing a triple rear camera setup that includes a trio of 12-megapixel sensors. The design, just as leaks had indicated, borrows heavily from the vanilla Galaxy Note 10, complete with the Infinity-O display flaunting a centrally-positioned hole-punch. Being a Galaxy Note-series phone, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with an S Pen, and features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price, availability

Unfortunately, Samsung is yet to announce details regarding the pricing of Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The phone will come in two variants – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colour options. We expect Samsung to reveal pricing information when CES 2020 floors open on January 7 next week.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 packs 6.7-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 394ppi. The design is similar to what we saw on the Galaxy Note 10, however, the corners are a little more rounded and the chin is slightly thicker. The phone comes with the S Pen stylus, which links via Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE standard) and offers the usual set of features such as multimedia control, clicking a picture, and Air Commands.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS support

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by a 10nm octa-core processor in which four cores are clocked at 2.7GHz, while the other four tick at 1.7GHz. Samsung has not specified the make of the processor, but leaks suggest that the phone will come equipped with the in-house Exynos 9810. However, a Samsung representative told us that the processor inside the Galaxy Note 10 Lite might vary by markets, which means a Snapdragon variant might be in the pipeline well. The 10nm SoC is paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Coming to the imaging department, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a triple rear camera setup housed inside a squarish module. The main camera employs a 12-megapixel sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, an f/1.7 lens, and OIS. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS for stabilisation. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture to take care of selfies and video calls.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for the proprietary Super Fast charging technology. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It offers 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Dimensions of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite are 76.1 x 163.7 x 8.7mm, and it tips the scales at 199 grams.